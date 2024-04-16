Türkiye sees intergenerational continuity of occupation: TÜİK

ANKARA
A recent study by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has shown an increase in the proportion of individuals following their fathers' professions in the period 2019-2023.

Among the nine professional categories delineated in the International Standard Classification of Occupations (ISCO), the study found a noteworthy rise in the proportion of individuals continuing their fathers' occupations across eight of these groups. This trend was particularly pronounced in professional occupational segments, where the percentage of individuals carrying on their fathers' work surged from 26 percent in 2019 to 34.6 percent in 2023, marking an 8.6 percentage point increase.

Notably, in service and sales occupations, the proportion of individuals following in their fathers' footsteps rose from 15.6 percent to 17.1 percent. Similarly, in craftsmen and related occupations, this figure increased from 11.1 percent to 12 percent 

The study also highlighted increases in continuity within technical fields, such as among plant and machine operators, where the proportion climbed to 11.9 percent from 9.1 percent. Similarly, among individuals whose fathers worked as technicians or assistant professionals, the percentage following suit increased from 8.4 percent to 10.9 percent.

However, not all occupational groups experienced such upward trends. For instance, while the proportion of individuals continuing their fathers' managerial professions increased marginally from 10.1 percent to 10.4 percent, a notable decline was observed in the agricultural and forestry sector, where the figure decreased from 17.2 percent to 14.4 percent.

The study revealed a modest increase in the proportion of individuals transitioning from economically inactive statuses to active participation in the workforce, dropping from 45.2 percent to 43.4 percent over the period studied.

