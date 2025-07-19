Türkiye seeks to promote beekeeping tourism as sector faces challenges

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has advised beekeepers to explore alternative income sources such as beekeeping tourism and value-added bee products, in response to challenges posed by climate change and agricultural chemicals.

Beekeeping continues to be a vital source of income in rural Türkiye and plays a critical role in biodiversity conservation and agricultural pollination, supporting ecological balance.

However, despite advances in scientific methods and government support programs, the sector faces significant threats.

Climate change has caused drought and irregular rainfall, impacting bee nutrition and causing fluctuations in honey production.

The use of pesticides, insecticides, herbicides and parasites also contributes to colony losses.

A recent report from the General Directorate of Agricultural Reform recommends expanding sustainable practices such as organic beekeeping, controlling bee diseases and pests, promoting environmentally friendly farming, raising consumer awareness, and combating counterfeit honey.

Additionally, diversifying bee products, including royal jelly, pollen, propolis, bee venom and beeswax, and developing beekeeping tourism are seen as promising strategies to boost income and mitigate risks.

Beekeeping tourism, or “api-tourism,” combines traditional beekeeping with travel and educational experiences.

As part of green tourism, it invites visitors to engage with bee culture and enjoy the natural environment of beekeeping, promoting healthy lifestyles.

Experts emphasize that adopting good agricultural practices and regulating pesticide use are essential to increase production and protect bee populations.

Reducing production costs, standardizing methods and integrating new technologies will also further improve yields and product quality.

Despite such challenges, Türkiye is a prominent player in global beekeeping thanks to its rich flora, favorable climate and geographic location.

The country produces distinctive local honey varieties, including flower, pine, and chestnut honey.

As of the end of last year, Türkiye had nearly 98,000 beekeeping enterprises and over 8.8 million hives, producing approximately 95,500 tons of honey.

The total number of bee colonies reached 9 million last year, with the southwestern city of Muğla leading the country with 729,000 hives, followed by the Black Sea city of Ordu and the southern province of Adana.

As domestic demand remains high, honey exports totaled just 8,657 tons last year, primarily to Europe and North America.