Türkiye secures $500 million funding for water efficiency, flood protection projects

Türkiye secures $500 million funding for water efficiency, flood protection projects

ANKARA
Türkiye secures $500 million funding for water efficiency, flood protection projects

Türkiye has secured $500 million in external financing from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to support irrigation infrastructure and flood prevention projects implemented by the country’s water authority, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced.

The long-term and concessional funding forms part of Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to mobilize external resources on favorable terms across priority development areas.

The financing will be directed toward expanding modern, pressurized irrigation systems and improving flood control infrastructure across the country.

Authorities say the program is designed to increase water transmission efficiency, reduce losses in agricultural production, and bolster resilience against the growing impacts of climate change, particularly extreme weather events and flooding risks.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek emphasized that the agreement aligns with the government’s Medium-Term Program, particularly its focus on productivity gains and value-added transformation.

He noted that the new financing brings the total concessional external resources mobilized for water efficiency and modernization projects over the past two years to approximately €1.2 billion ($1.4 billion).

Şimşek further stated that Türkiye’s efforts to secure sustainable, low-cost external financing would continue.

He added that this cooperation has contributed to growing international investor interest, reinforcing Türkiye’s position as a “preferred development partner” in global infrastructure and sustainability initiatives.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump vows US will sink any Iran boats that challenge blockade

Trump vows US will sink any Iran boats that challenge blockade
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump vows US will sink any Iran boats that challenge blockade

    Trump vows US will sink any Iran boats that challenge blockade

  2. Family a matter of national security: Erdoğan

    Family a matter of national security: Erdoğan

  3. US military begins to blockade Strait of Hormuz

    US military begins to blockade Strait of Hormuz

  4. CHP's Ankara head jailed in İzmir corruption case

    CHP's Ankara head jailed in İzmir corruption case

  5. Authorities detain hundreds in large-scale narcotics raids

    Authorities detain hundreds in large-scale narcotics raids
Recommended
Family a matter of national security: Erdoğan

Family a matter of national security: Erdoğan
CHPs Ankara head jailed in İzmir corruption case

CHP's Ankara head jailed in İzmir corruption case
Authorities detain hundreds in large-scale narcotics raids

Authorities detain hundreds in large-scale narcotics raids
Fidan calls for peaceful Hormuz reopening, longer ceasefire

Fidan calls for peaceful Hormuz reopening, longer ceasefire
Türkiye to scale down university departments with low employment rates

Türkiye to scale down university departments with low employment rates
High-profile Istanbul narcotics raids hit nightlife venues

High-profile Istanbul narcotics raids hit nightlife venues
Türkiye, Greek Cyprus dispute over COP31 invitation issue

Türkiye, Greek Cyprus dispute over COP31 invitation issue
WORLD Trump vows US will sink any Iran boats that challenge blockade

Trump vows US will sink any Iran boats that challenge blockade

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Monday that any Iranian attack boats that approach the naval blockade he has ordered around the country's ports will be destroyed, despite international calls for a ceasefire to be respected and negotiations to resume.

ECONOMY Retail sales rises 16 percent annually in February

Retail sales rises 16 percent annually in February

Retail sales volume in February increased by 15.6 percent year-on-year, while overall trade sales volume rose 4 percent, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on April 13.
SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿