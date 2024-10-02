Türkiye says ready to evacuate citizens from Lebanon

Türkiye says ready to evacuate citizens from Lebanon

ANKARA
Türkiye has prepared alternative plans for the evacuation of its citizens and the third country nationals, the Foreign Ministry has said.

In a written statement late on Oct. 1, the ministry recalled that the security situation in Lebanon is likely to deteriorate amid intensified airstrikes and ground operations by Israel.

“In coordination with relevant institutions, alternative plans have been prepared for the evacuation of our citizens by sea or air from Lebanon,” it said, informing that the “Coordination and Support Center” of the Foreign Ministry is now operational to oversee the process.

A delegation involving officials from the Foreign Ministry, the Directorate General of Security, and the Presidency of Migration Management is currently on the ground, added the statement.

“Guidelines for the evacuation of citizens of third countries via Türkiye have also been identified, and necessary preparations are underway in cooperation with nearly 20 countries that have requested support,” the ministry informed.

According to diplomatic sources, some countries have already demanded to use the Turkish airspace, ports and airports for the evacuation of their nationals with their own ships or planes. Those countries who have no capacity to evacuate their citizens will be taken from Lebanon through the Turkish planes and ships, they added.

In the meantime, the Defense Ministry has also taken action for the evacuation of citizens from Lebanon, the sources added.

