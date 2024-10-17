Türkiye says not involved in conflict along border with Syria

KİLİS
Türkiye's Center to Combat Disinformation refuted claims Wednesday of Turkish military involvement in a border incident with Syria, where a stray missile ignited a minefield.

"A stray RPG-7 missile from a conflict at the Türkiye-Syria border fell into a minefield, causing a fire. The Turkish Armed Forces have no involvement in the ongoing conflict in Syria," the center stated on social media platform X.

The official statement emphasized that Turkish borders are not under attack and urged the public to rely solely on information from authorized sources.

Incident once again shows the ongoing tensions in the region, where conflicts in neighboring Syria have occasionally spilled over into Turkish territory near the border.

The Center to Combat Disinformation, a government body tasked with countering false information, plays a crucial role in clarifying such incidents amid the complex geopolitical landscape of the Middle East.

Türkiye, which shares a long border with Syria, has been significantly affected by the prolonged conflict in its southern neighbor, including hosting millions of Syrian refugees.

