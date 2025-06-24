Türkiye says no impact on its troops from Iran’s missile strikes on US bases

Türkiye says no impact on its troops from Iran’s missile strikes on US bases

ANKARA
Türkiye says no impact on its troops from Iran’s missile strikes on US bases

Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry said Monday that its troops in the region were not affected by Iran’s recent missile attacks targeting US military bases in Qatar and Iraq.

In a statement, the ministry said there were “no adverse effects” on Turkish units or elements deployed in the area and stressed that necessary security measures had been taken.

“Developments are being closely monitored,” the statement added.

Iran launched a barrage of missiles at the U.S. military’s Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday, marking a dramatic escalation in tensions following the U.S. targeting of three Iranian nuclear sites in Iran late Sunday.

The strikes, announced by Iranian state television Press TV, marked the start of what Iranian officials are calling Operation Bashayer Al-Fath, or Glad Tidings of Victory.

“Iranian Armed Forces carried out a destructive and powerful missile attack on Al Udeid base in Qatar in response to U.S. aggression,” according to Iranian media.

The number of missiles launched was equal to “the number of bombs the U.S. used in its attack on our nuclear facilities,” Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which claimed responsibility for the attack, said the strikes were a direct message to Washington and its allies.

“Our message to the White House and its allies is clear — Iran will not leave any aggression against its sovereignty and land unanswered,” the corps said in a statement.

Qatar’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses intercepted the missile attack targeting the US' Al Udeid Air Base, and no casualties were reported.

The official IRNA news agency also reported that simultaneous missile attacks had been launched towards other US bases in Iraq without providing further details.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold

Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold

    Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold

  2. Russian strikes kill 11 in Ukraine region under pressure

    Russian strikes kill 11 in Ukraine region under pressure

  3. İnce returns to CHP after over four-year departure

    İnce returns to CHP after over four-year departure

  4. FM Fidan discusses regional developments with Chinese counterpart

    FM Fidan discusses regional developments with Chinese counterpart

  5. Iran says at least 610 killed since start of war with Israel

    Iran says at least 610 killed since start of war with Israel
Recommended
FM Fidan discusses regional developments with Chinese counterpart

FM Fidan discusses regional developments with Chinese counterpart
Erdoğan to meet NATO allies for pushing Russia-Ukraine peace

Erdoğan to meet NATO allies for pushing Russia-Ukraine peace
Türkiye welcomes ceasefire, urges full implementation

Türkiye welcomes ceasefire, urges full implementation
Türkiye opposes all attacks on Iran, regardless of origin: Erdoğan

Türkiye opposes all attacks on Iran, regardless of origin: Erdoğan
Türkiye, EU should step up efforts for visa liberalization: EU envoy

Türkiye, EU should step up efforts for visa liberalization: EU envoy
Erdoğan says wont let terror drag Syria back to instability

Erdoğan says won't let terror 'drag Syria back to instability'
WORLD Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold

Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold

A fragile ceasefire in the Iran-Israel war appeared to be holding on Tuesday, after 12 days of strikes that saw Israel and the United States pummel the Islamic republic's nuclear facilities.

ECONOMY Business sentiment softens, capacity usage slips in June

Business sentiment softens, capacity usage slips in June

The Turkish manufacturing showed signs of moderation in June, while business sentiment deteriorated slightly, separate official data showed on June 23.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿