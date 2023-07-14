Türkiye, Russia agree on extension of grain deal: Erdoğan

Türkiye, Russia agree on extension of grain deal: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Türkiye, Russia agree on extension of grain deal: Erdoğan

Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to extend the Black Sea grain deal which expires next week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on July 14

Erdoğan told reporters he had spoken with his Russian counterpart about the crucial deal allowing for the export of Ukrainian grain to ease a global food crisis.

The deal, signed five months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, is set to expire on Monday, and Putin has repeatedly threatened not to renew it because of obstacles to Russia's own exports.

"We are preparing to welcome Putin in August and we agree on the extension of the Black Sea grain corridor," Erdoğan told reporters.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres this week sent Putin a letter about the extension of the deal. He supports removing hurdles to Russia exporting its fertilisers -- another element Moscow has complained is not being respected.

Erdoğan said he hopes "that with this letter we will ensure the extension of the grain corridor with our joint efforts and those of Russia."

The deal, which Erdoğan helped broker, has allowed Ukraine to ship more than 32 million tonnes of grain past Russian warships in the Black Sea.

Much of the grain has gone to feed people in developing countries in Africa, the Middle East and elsewhere. If the exports were again blocked, food prices could spiral even higher than they are now.

Turkey, Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye, Russia agree on extension of grain deal: Erdoğan

Türkiye, Russia agree on extension of grain deal: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Russia agree on extension of grain deal: Erdoğan

    Türkiye, Russia agree on extension of grain deal: Erdoğan

  2. Fidan holds talks with Blinken, Stoltenberg

    Fidan holds talks with Blinken, Stoltenberg

  3. CHP, İYİ Party leaders discuss upcoming local election

    CHP, İYİ Party leaders discuss upcoming local election

  4. High court rejects release of imprisoned MP

    High court rejects release of imprisoned MP

  5. Türkiye in efforts for extension of grain deal

    Türkiye in efforts for extension of grain deal
Recommended
Fidan holds talks with Blinken, Stoltenberg

Fidan holds talks with Blinken, Stoltenberg
CHP, İYİ Party leaders discuss upcoming local election

CHP, İYİ Party leaders discuss upcoming local election
High court rejects release of imprisoned MP

High court rejects release of imprisoned MP
Türkiye in efforts for extension of grain deal

Türkiye in efforts for extension of grain deal
Salt Lake turns pink as microorganisms thrive

Salt Lake turns pink as microorganisms thrive
Turkish-Hungarian friendship monument opened in Trabzon

Turkish-Hungarian friendship monument opened in Trabzon
WORLD Record-breaking heat bakes US, Europe, China

Record-breaking heat bakes US, Europe, China

Summer has just begun in the Northern Hemisphere but a brutal heat wave is already gripping parts of Europe, China and the United States, where record temperatures expected this weekend are a stark illustration of the dangers of a warming climate.

ECONOMY Retail sales grow 28 percent

Retail sales grow 28 percent

Retail sales volume has grown by 28.4 percent in May from a year ago, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange combined to throw a Major League Baseball no-hitter on July 8 as the hosts defeated Toronto 2-0.