Türkiye, Russia agree on extension of grain deal: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to extend the Black Sea grain deal which expires next week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on July 14

Erdoğan told reporters he had spoken with his Russian counterpart about the crucial deal allowing for the export of Ukrainian grain to ease a global food crisis.

The deal, signed five months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, is set to expire on Monday, and Putin has repeatedly threatened not to renew it because of obstacles to Russia's own exports.

"We are preparing to welcome Putin in August and we agree on the extension of the Black Sea grain corridor," Erdoğan told reporters.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres this week sent Putin a letter about the extension of the deal. He supports removing hurdles to Russia exporting its fertilisers -- another element Moscow has complained is not being respected.

Erdoğan said he hopes "that with this letter we will ensure the extension of the grain corridor with our joint efforts and those of Russia."

The deal, which Erdoğan helped broker, has allowed Ukraine to ship more than 32 million tonnes of grain past Russian warships in the Black Sea.

Much of the grain has gone to feed people in developing countries in Africa, the Middle East and elsewhere. If the exports were again blocked, food prices could spiral even higher than they are now.