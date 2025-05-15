Türkiye returns historic Moche necklace to Peru

ANKARA

Türkiye has officially returned a historic necklace from the Moche (Mochica) culture to Peru, a move made possible through the cooperation between the two countries and marking a significant milestone in its efforts to combat cultural heritage trafficking.

This necklace from the Moche (Mochica) culture, which thrived along the northern coast of Peru between 200 B.C. and 600 A.D., was returned during a ceremony on May 13 at the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations. The event was attended by Türkiye’s Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Gökhan Yazgı, Peru’s ambassador to Ankara, Cesar Augusto De Las Casas Diaz, as well as representatives from the Turkish Foreign Ministry and museum officials.

Yazgı stated that Türkiye and Peru are jointly combating the shared threat of cultural property trafficking.

“This artifact is not just a piece of jewelry but it is a memory of a civilization. Returning it to its rightful homeland is a meaningful step toward restoring the collective memory of humanity,” he said. Yazgı also noted that the return process, conducted within the framework of the 1970 UNESCO Convention, boosted cultural cooperation between the two nations.

Ambassador De Las Casas Diaz expressed gratitude for Türkiye’s cooperation, saying, “This return is not merely a bureaucratic process — it is a powerful symbol of friendship and cultural understanding.” He also highlighted that the Mochica culture is an integral part of Peru’s national identity and pride.

It was revealed that the necklace had been acquired in Peru by a Turkish citizen in the 1960s. In 2021, the individual contacted the authorities and requested an investigation into the artifact’s origin. Upon learning that the necklace was a protected cultural property in Peru, the Turkish citizen voluntarily initiated the repatriation process, and it was officially handed over to the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations and placed under protection on Jan. 23.

The return of the necklace also gained symbolic significance as it coincided with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Peru.