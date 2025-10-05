Türkiye brings over 130 flotilla activists detained by Israel

ISTANBUL

Some 137 activists have arrived in Türkiye after they were detained by Israel over joining an aid flotilla bound for Gaza, as several Turkish cities saw large-scale demonstrations on Oct. 5 in solidarity with Palestinians.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, the group included 36 Turkish nationals, alongside citizens from several countries, including the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Morocco, Italy and Switzerland.

Relatives of the Turkish activists could be seen awaiting their arrival at the VIP lounge inside Istanbul airport, waving Turkish and Palestinian flags and chanting "Israel murderer.”

The Turkish activists were to undergo medical checks on arrival and would appear in court on Oct. 5 to give testimony, their lawyers said.

Türkiye has denounced Israel's interception of the flotilla as "an act of terrorism,” saying on Oct .2 it had opened an investigation.

Israel has come under international criticism after its forces intercepted more than 40 boats carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza, detaining more than 450 activists.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said on X that all the detainees were “safe and in good health” and that authorities aimed to complete the deportations “as quickly as possible.”

The Global Sumud Flotilla set sail last month in an attempt to break the Israeli naval blockade on Gaza.

Meanwhile, In Türkiye, the Palestine Solidarity Platform announced nationwide demonstrations under the slogan “Marching for Freedom” to express support for Palestine and the Global Sumud Flotilla.

Under the umbrella of the platform, representatives of various NGOs called for mass participation in rallies taking place across the country Oct. 5, particularly in Istanbul, the capital Ankara and the western province of İzmir.

The march in Istanbul began at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque and concluded with a rally at Eminönü Square. In the capital, participants set off from Melike Hatun Mosque, ending at a city square.