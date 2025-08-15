Türkiye reports mass return by Syrians

Türkiye reports mass return by Syrians

ANKARA
Türkiye reports mass return by Syrians

More than 410,00 Syrians who fled to Türkiye during the rule of Bashar al-Assad have returned home since he was overthrown in December 2024, the Turkish Interior Ministry has announced.

The ministry announced that 411,649 Syrians have returned to date, with the pace of returns accelerating in recent weeks, as the immigration service documented 140,000 returns since mid-June.

In June, Filippo Grandi, the head of the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR), said 600,000 Syrians returned home from neighboring countries.

Around 2.5 million Syrian refugees still live in Türkiye, according to the latest figures, released in early August.

In 2021, Türkiye said up to 3.7 million Syrians had taken refuge in the country.

Days after the fall of the Assad regime, Türkiye reopened a border crossing in Hatay province on Türkiye’s southern frontier with Syria to facilitate the return of refugees.

Last year, Türkiye also announced an initiative labeled as "pioneer migrants." This program allows one family member to conduct up to three round trips prior to permanent resettlement, enabling them to assess living conditions.

Türkiye is providing support to the newly established Syrian administration across multiple areas.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya earlier said that a migration office would be established in Turkish embassies and consulates in Damascus and Aleppo, enabling Türkiye to share data on refugees with Syria’s new administration.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan directed all ministries in Türkiye to coordinate with their counterparts in Syria’s transitional government, pledging assistance in the reconstruction process, the minister said.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Historic inn still welcomes guests

Historic inn still welcomes guests
LATEST NEWS

  1. Historic inn still welcomes guests

    Historic inn still welcomes guests

  2. 'Mamma Mia!' returns to Broadway after a decade

    'Mamma Mia!' returns to Broadway after a decade

  3. Greenpeace stages Anish Kapoor art protest

    Greenpeace stages Anish Kapoor art protest

  4. Megadeth to embark on farewell tour

    Megadeth to embark on farewell tour

  5. Singapore’s table: From hawkers to world-class restaurants

    Singapore’s table: From hawkers to world-class restaurants
Recommended
Türkiye to establish football esports leagues

Türkiye to establish football esports leagues
Historic artifacts seized from furniture store in Antalya

Historic artifacts seized from furniture store in Antalya
World records set at Konya velodrome during track cycling attempts

World records set at Konya velodrome during track cycling attempts
Türkiye condemns Israels controversial settlement plan in West Bank

Türkiye condemns Israel's controversial settlement plan in West Bank
Erdoğan says Gaza has no time to lose, urges for swift action

Erdoğan says Gaza has no time to lose, urges for swift action
Turkish soldiers remains from Korean War returned to authorities

Turkish soldiers' remains from Korean War returned to authorities
WORLD UN says at least 1,760 killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May

UN says at least 1,760 killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May

The U.N. human rights office said Friday that at least 1,760 Palestinians had been killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May, a jump of several hundred since its last published figure at the beginning of August.
ECONOMY Türkiye poised to become global supply chain hub with Zangezur corridor opening

Türkiye poised to become global supply chain hub with Zangezur corridor opening

Türkiye could emerge as a key hub in global supply chains with the opening of the Zangezur transport corridor, a route set to connect western Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through Armenia.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿