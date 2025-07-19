Türkiye reiterates support for Syria’s territorial integrity, unity, sovereignty

ANKARA

Reaffirming support for Syria’s territorial integrity, unity, and sovereignty, Türkiye on Friday expressed readiness to contribute to restoring calm in the war-torn country.

The Turkish foreign minister held a phone call with his Syrian counterpart on Friday, discussing the situation in southern Syria, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

During the call with Asaad al-Shaibani, Hakan Fidan said Türkiye is closely monitoring the developments, reaffirming Ankara’s support for Syria’s territorial integrity, unity, and sovereignty.

Underlining that Israel’s intervention in the events is unacceptable, Fidan said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government must end actions that threaten regional stability and the future of the Syrian people.

Fidan, additionally, in a phone meeting with his U.S. counterpart, Marco Rubio, underlined that Türkiye will not allow terror organizations to exploit the situation in southern Syria under any circumstances.

He affirmed Türkiye’s support for the constructive role the US is playing in Syria, and expressed Ankara’s willingness to work with Washington and international actors to achieve a lasting resolution to the conflict.

Fidan stressed that the opportunity to shape Syria’s future must not be missed.

They also discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip and ceasefire negotiations.

The fighting began on Sunday as limited skirmishes between both sides, prompting Syrian regime forces to intervene. Dozens of soldiers were later killed in retaliatory attacks by armed Druze factions.

After the escalation between regime forces and Druze groups, a ceasefire was brokered but quickly collapsed.

Israel, under the pretext of protecting Druze communities, intensified its attacks across Syria, launching airstrikes on four provinces, including strikes on the General Staff headquarters and presidential palace in Damascus on Wednesday.

On Thursday night, the Syrian presidency announced a new agreement mediated by Arab and American parties. Under the deal, regime troops began withdrawing from Suwayda to de-escalate tensions.