Türkiye rebukes Greece over territorial water violations

ANKARA
Turkish authorities said on Sept. 26 they have expressed their strong disapproval to Greece "at all levels and in the strongest terms" over recent territorial water violations in the Aegean Sea.

“Claims that the necessary steps were not taken following the violations do not reflect the truth," read a statement issued by Türkiye's Foreign Ministry.

Earlier this week, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya expressed Ankara’s growing discontent over recent violations by the Greek forces during their operations targeting migrant boats.

Local media have broadcast footage reportedly showing Greek Coast Guard vessels chasing inflatable dinghies, suspected to be carrying illegal migrants off the coast of the Turkish city of Muğla.

In a phone conversation with Greece’s Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Minister Christos Stylianides on Sept. 23, Yerlikaya addressed the territorial infringements.

According to a statement from Yerlikaya's office, he said such breaches are "intolerable if the two nations are to preserve amicable neighborly relations."

Türkiye’s western and southern coasts are regular launch points for vessels carrying refugees trying to reach nearby Greek islands.

