Türkiye ready to enhance 'deep-rooted' ties with Germany, Says Erdoğan

NEW YORK

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed Türkiye's readiness to enhance its "deep-rooted" relations with Germany during his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Turkish House, in line with the 79th UN General Assembly in New York.

They addressed bilateral relations, Israel’s actions in Palestine, Türkiye's EU membership aspirations, as well as broader regional and global issues.

Erdoğan highlighted the ongoing cooperative efforts between Türkiye and Germany, portraying both as allies actively seeking mutual benefits. He emphasized the need for Germany to support resolving visa issues faced by Turkish citizens, which have led to extended waiting periods and frequent, unexplained denials.

The president also criticized Israel for intensifying its "cycle of violence," claiming that Western support has encouraged Israel's flagrant disregard for international law, leading to serious human rights violations in Gaza.

Erdoğan will address the 79th session of the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

Before departing for New York on Saturday, Erdoğan said he will share Türkiye's perspective on issues that are on the agenda of the region and humanity.

"I will specifically touch on the joint steps that can be taken against the genocide in Gaza and Israel’s aggressive policies," he told reporters.

The president will also draw attention to the need for reform of the global governance mechanisms, especially the UN Security Council.

Erdoğan meets with the Iranian president for the first time

During a closed-door meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the Turkish House, Erdoğan discussed bilateral relations and pressing international issues, including Israel's actions in Palestine and Lebanon.

It was the first face-to-face meeting between Erdoğan and Pezeshkian since he was elected Iran's new president in July after his predecessor, Ebrahim Raisi, was killed in a helicopter crash in May, later blamed on climatic conditions.

Erdoğan called for a louder international response to the violence in the Palestinian and Lebanese territories, emphasizing that action rooted in international law and diplomacy is imperative. He reiterated Türkiye's commitment to delivering humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territories, especially Gaza, amid ongoing conflicts.

Highlighting the cultural and historical ties between Türkiye and Iran, Erdoğan expressed optimism about fostering stronger bilateral relations in all fields.

Erdoğan also met with Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Sabah, Kuwait’s new crown prince, and urged Islamic unity to stop the Israeli aggression in the Middle East.

Enhancing economic and defense ties with the U.S.

Economic collaboration remains a pivotal component of Türkiye-US relations, Erdoğan underscored during a roundtable meeting at the 15th Türkiye Investment Conference hosted by the Türkiye-US Business Council (TAİK) in New York.

The U.S. has been Türkiye's second-largest export market and fifth-largest import source, with trade exceeding $30 billion in 2023.

Erdoğan voiced ambitions to elevate bilateral trade to $100 billion, advocating for the removal of unilateral trade barriers, including CAATSA sanctions, to unlock the full potential of defense cooperation.

He expressed hope for progress following the F-16 modernization project.

"We hope that we have opened a new page with the F-16 (fighter jet) modernization project and expect the export barriers in this area to be permanently removed," Erdoğan said.

Additionally, Erdoğan highlighted the need for facilitating visas for Turkish companies entering the American market to foster deeper economic ties.