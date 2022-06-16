Türkiye reacts against German spokesperson’s remark on Greece

ANKARA

Ankara reacted against the remarks by the German foreign ministry’s spokesperson regarding Greek claims on the disputed issues between Athens and Ankara.

“The unfortunate words of the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the German Federal Republic against Türkiye on the basis of Greece’s unlawful allegations at the press conference yesterday are regrettable,” Foreign Minister Spokesperson Tanju Bilgiç said in a statement on June 16.

It is “unacceptable” for the German spokesperson to make “groundless allegations” against Türkiye, even though Greece is the party that “violates” Turkish airspace, makes flights over its mainland, and “harasses” Turkish aircraft, said Bilgiç.

“We would like to remind the German spokesperson that Türkiye is not the party that did not respond to the invitations to the bilateral and NATO Confidence-Building Measures meetings for a year and that, using the latest tension in the Aegean as an excuse, announced that it had frozen these meetings,” he stated.

Ankara invited Germany, which “claims to make efforts for dialogue and de-escalation, not to take sides in the disputes between the two allies, not to be an instrument of the lawlessness of other countries, and not to make biased comments on areas and issues that have no authority and responsibility,” said his statement.