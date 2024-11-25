Türkiye ranks second in number of universities in THE rankings

ANKARA
In the Times Higher Education (THE) Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2025, Türkiye has secured the second position globally for the highest number of universities.

Among 749 institutions evaluated from 92 universities countries, 45 Turkish universities made the list, with 10 ranking in the top 200 and four in the top 100.

India led the rankings with 65 universities, followed by Türkiye with 45, and Russia, China, and the U.S. with 38 each, while Japan had 33.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) claimed the top spot globally, followed by Stanford University. The National University of Singapore was the highest-ranking institution outside the United States, placing third.

The rankings assess universities based on their performance in interdisciplinary research, evaluating outputs across fields that blend multiple academic disciplines. According to the Council of Higher Education, universities were required to meet strict criteria, including publishing at least 100 interdisciplinary research articles between 2019 and 2023 and submitting comprehensive data for THE World University Rankings.

Koç University led among Turkish institutions, ranking 41st globally. Sabancı University followed at 64th, Istanbul Technical University at 76th and Boğaziçi University at 90th.

The data behind the rankings came from bibliometric analysis using the Scopus database, survey responses from over 20,000 academics worldwide, and insights from 18 million research publications and 157 million citations.

Violence against women 'betrayal of humanity': Erdoğan
