Türkiye ranks among top 10 destinations for international students

ANKARA
Türkiye has secured a spot among the world’s top 10 countries for international student education, the Trade Ministry announced.

The ministry reported that Türkiye’s share of global student mobility grew from 2.9 percent in 2020 to 3.5 percent in 2024.

In 2024, Türkiye hosted five national education fairs under the “Study in Türkiye” brand, with universities from Kazakhstan, the United States, France, Iraq and Germany participating.

These events showcased Türkiye’s diverse academic programs, from engineering to humanities, to prospective students worldwide.

The ministry also supported seven education brands through the Turquality program, a government initiative to promote Türkiye abroad. Financial support for the education sector doubled from the previous year, reaching 162.7 million Turkish Liras in 2024, underscoring commitment to academic ambitions.

Türkiye’s education exports have grown dramatically, rising 15-fold since 2012 to $2.865 billion in 2024. This economic success parallels a sharp increase in international student enrollment.

In 2002, Türkiye hosted just 5,000 foreign students. By 2012, this figure reached 31,170, and in the 2024-2025 academic year, it climbed to 337,119.

The diversity of students has also expanded. In 2012, students came from 154 countries; today, 180 nations are represented in Türkiye’s universities.

With sustained investment and international outreach, Türkiye is strengthening its position in the global education market.

 

UN rights chief warns of 'ethnic cleansing' in Gaza
