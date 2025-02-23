Türkiye ranks 2nd in the world in mega yacht production

Türkiye ranks 2nd in the world in mega yacht production

ANKARA
Türkiye ranks 2nd in the world in mega yacht production

Türkiye ranks second in the world in mega yacht production, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced, citing data from Boat International’s 2025 Global Order Book report.

“Our recently received 146 orders with a total length of 6,410 meters and an average length of 43.9 meters. In terms of the number of orders in the sector, we hold a 12.9 percent share in the world,” Uraloğlu said in a statement.

Türkiye is one of the leading countries in the world in maritime with its strong infrastructure, among nations like Italy, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom in mega yacht production, the minister said.

Turkish shipyards have made significant advancements in high technology and design, thereby increasing their competitive strength, Uraloğlu added.

“According to the 2025 Global Order Book for Mega Yachts by BOAT International, in terms of the total length of the yachts, we have risen to second place in the world, just behind leading Italy, with an 8.9 percent growth,” he said.

The total number of mega yachts under production or on order worldwide has reached 1,138, according to Uraloğlu.

“The total length of these yachts is 45,487 meters. In the global mega yacht building sector, we hold a 12.9 percent share in terms of the number of orders and a 14 percent share in terms of the total length of the orders,” said the minister.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hackers drain bank accounts in long-running scam

Hackers drain bank accounts in long-running scam
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hackers drain bank accounts in long-running scam

    Hackers drain bank accounts in long-running scam

  2. Greek FM stresses ‘structured dialogue’ in ties with Ankara ahead of US visit

    Greek FM stresses ‘structured dialogue’ in ties with Ankara ahead of US visit

  3. Iraq finalizes procedures to resume oil export via Türkiye’s Ceyhan

    Iraq finalizes procedures to resume oil export via Türkiye’s Ceyhan

  4. Israel deploys first tanks in West Bank in over 2 decades

    Israel deploys first tanks in West Bank in over 2 decades

  5. Tens of thousands flock to Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut

    Tens of thousands flock to Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut
Recommended
Credit card payments surged 69 percent annually in January

Credit card payments surged 69 percent annually in January
SPK launches probe into price fluctuations in stock exchange

SPK launches probe into price fluctuations in stock exchange
Fourth quarter GDP growth seen at 2.98 percent

Fourth quarter GDP growth seen at 2.98 percent
Turkish startup investments soared fivefold to in 2024

Turkish startup investments soared fivefold to in 2024
Australian PM vows extra $5.4 bn for health care

Australian PM vows extra $5.4 bn for health care
EUs Bulgaria office attacked by anti-euro militants

EU's Bulgaria office attacked by anti-euro militants
WORLD Greek FM stresses ‘structured dialogue’ in ties with Ankara ahead of US visit

Greek FM stresses ‘structured dialogue’ in ties with Ankara ahead of US visit

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis has emphasized the recent positive momentum in Athens-Ankara relations, emphasizing the “structured dialogue” that has characterized diplomatic efforts over the past 18 months.

ECONOMY Türkiye ranks 2nd in the world in mega yacht production

Türkiye ranks 2nd in the world in mega yacht production

Türkiye ranks second in the world in mega yacht production, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced, citing data from Boat International’s 2025 Global Order Book report.

SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿