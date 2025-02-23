Türkiye ranks 2nd in the world in mega yacht production

ANKARA

Türkiye ranks second in the world in mega yacht production, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced, citing data from Boat International’s 2025 Global Order Book report.

“Our recently received 146 orders with a total length of 6,410 meters and an average length of 43.9 meters. In terms of the number of orders in the sector, we hold a 12.9 percent share in the world,” Uraloğlu said in a statement.

Türkiye is one of the leading countries in the world in maritime with its strong infrastructure, among nations like Italy, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom in mega yacht production, the minister said.

Turkish shipyards have made significant advancements in high technology and design, thereby increasing their competitive strength, Uraloğlu added.

“According to the 2025 Global Order Book for Mega Yachts by BOAT International, in terms of the total length of the yachts, we have risen to second place in the world, just behind leading Italy, with an 8.9 percent growth,” he said.

The total number of mega yachts under production or on order worldwide has reached 1,138, according to Uraloğlu.

“The total length of these yachts is 45,487 meters. In the global mega yacht building sector, we hold a 12.9 percent share in terms of the number of orders and a 14 percent share in terms of the total length of the orders,” said the minister.