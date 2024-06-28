Türkiye ranks 10th globally in IPOs in first half of 2024

Türkiye ranks 10th globally in IPOs in first half of 2024

ISTANBUL
Türkiye ranks 10th globally in IPOs in first half of 2024

Türkiye ranked 10th in the world in terms of the number of initial public offerings (IPO) launched in the first half of 2024, according to EY’s latest issue of the Global IPO Trends report.

With 19 IPOs, Türkiye’s share of the global initial public offerings was 3 percent, according to the report.

In terms of IPO proceeds, Türkiye ranked 11th in the world, said the report.

IPO proceeds in the country amounted to $1.4 billion in the first half of 2024, which corresponded to a 3 percent share of the global IPO proceeds.

globally, in the first half of 2024, there were 551 listings raising $52.2b in capital, a 12 percent decrease in the number of IPOs and a 16 percent year-on-year drop in proceeds raised, the report said.

“This result is mainly due to a slowdown in Asia-Pacific IPO activity with the Americas and Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA) seeing robust growth in the first half of 2024,” it explained.

The industrial sector took the lead in the number of IPOs with 115 — or 21 percent — listings, primarily fueled by strong activity in India.

Meanwhile, the technology sector outperformed in terms of capital raised, amassing an impressive $10.8 billion (21 percent) in IPO proceeds, with the U.S. securing much of these funds, said the report.

India topped the list with 151 IPOs, capturing a quarter of the global IPO volume, followed by the U.S. at 80.

In terms of proceeds, the U.S. ranked first at $17.8 billion, and India came second with $4.7 billion.

The second half of 2024 will be shaped by key factors affecting the global IPO market – the varying schedule of interest rate cuts, escalating geopolitical tensions, and the election super-cycle, the report said.

Rankings,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Aid groups press to stop Sudan man-made famine as 755,000 projected to starve

Aid groups press to stop Sudan 'man-made' famine as 755,000 projected to starve
LATEST NEWS

  1. Aid groups press to stop Sudan 'man-made' famine as 755,000 projected to starve

    Aid groups press to stop Sudan 'man-made' famine as 755,000 projected to starve

  2. World 'failing' to meet development goals: UN chief

    World 'failing' to meet development goals: UN chief

  3. Biden seeks to repair debate damage with fiery speech

    Biden seeks to repair debate damage with fiery speech

  4. Ottoman Empire’s break stones: A tradition of compassion

    Ottoman Empire’s break stones: A tradition of compassion

  5. Antalya unveils glass-floored observation terrace at Hıdırlık tower

    Antalya unveils glass-floored observation terrace at Hıdırlık tower
Recommended
Contactless payment limit to double as of July

Contactless payment limit to double as of July
Global watchdog removes Türkiye from ‘gray list’

Global watchdog removes Türkiye from ‘gray list’
Foreign trade deficit shrinks 48 percent in May to $6.5 billion

Foreign trade deficit shrinks 48 percent in May to $6.5 billion
EBRD invests in Turkish private equity fund Mediterra

EBRD invests in Turkish private equity fund Mediterra
Stress test: Olive oil producers adapt to climate change

'Stress test': Olive oil producers adapt to climate change
Bank of England warns of economic risks from elections

Bank of England warns of economic risks from elections
WORLD Aid groups press to stop Sudan man-made famine as 755,000 projected to starve

Aid groups press to stop Sudan 'man-made' famine as 755,000 projected to starve

Aid groups are warning that Sudan's "man-made famine" could be even worse than feared, with the most catastrophic death toll the world has seen in decades, without more global pressure on warring generals.
ECONOMY Contactless payment limit to double as of July

Contactless payment limit to double as of July

The Turkish banking regulator has decreed that the threshold for contactless payments will be raised by 100 percent to 1,500 Turkish Liras as of July 1.
SPORTS Bronny James, LeBrons teen son, picked by Lakers in NBA Draft

Bronny James, LeBron's teen son, picked by Lakers in NBA Draft

Bronny James, the 19-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, was selected 55th overall by the Lakers in Thursday's second round of the NBA Draft, setting up the first father-son combination in NBA history.
﻿