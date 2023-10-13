Türkiye pursues resolution in Israel-Palestine crisis, Erdoğan says

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has declared Türkiye's intentions to finding a solution to the ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis.

"We invite all parties to first discuss a ceasefire and then a permanent peace," Erdoğan stated during an event at the Istanbul Congress Center on Oct. 13.

The president confirmed Türkiye's support for Gaza, announcing that the first humanitarian aid shipment had reached Egypt. The aid package, which included vital supplies such as medicines, durable food, canned goods, diapers and medical provisions, was sent to El Arish airport, he informed.

Erdoğan expressed concern over the escalating crisis, condemning actions that exacerbate tensions rather than fostering tranquility.

"The cutoff of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians has become a new shame on the foreheads of those who made this decision... There will be no peace in the region without the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state," he asserted.

The president voiced apprehension about the potential spread of tensions, rejecting acts such as "bombings of mosques, hospitals and civilian settlements."

Erdoğan criticized the "deprivation of basic necessities, such as electricity, water and food, for the 2 million people confined within a 360-square-kilometer area in Gaza," citing it as a "blatant violation of human rights."

"Wholesale punishment of the people of Gaza will only exacerbate the problem and cause more tears," he remarked. "Everyone who has the slightest respect for the universal declaration of human rights should talk about what help they can provide."

Erdoğan also revealed that authorities had taken Israeli embassies in Türkiye under protection.

Erdoğan speaks with Macron on phone

In the meantime, Erdoğan had a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Oct. 13, his office said in a statement.

The call addressed the humanitarian situation as well as necessary efforts and steps to ensure calm in the region within the framework of the conflicts that are getting more violent each passing day, read the statement.

Stressing that the human rights violations against the innocent civilians in Gaza are unacceptable, Erdoğan told his French counterpart that Türkiye endeavors to deliver aid to those people, and that particularly Western countries should take steps aimed at defusing the tension.

"The international community should pay heed to Türkiye’s offers based on two-state solution, and that a resolution, which will relieve both the region and the world, can be found if the matter is approached with sincerity," he also said.