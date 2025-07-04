‘Türkiye profitable destination for global hotel investors’

ISTANBUL

Türkiye has become one of the most accessible and profitable destinations for global hotel investors as the country’s tourism sector shifts toward a high-efficiency model focused on renovation, branding and resale, according to a leading investment firm.

“Not only buying hotels, but also renovating, branding and then reselling them at a higher value is now a much more attractive and profitable model for investors,” said Murat Göktuğ Aksu, chairman of JRO Yatirim, the parent company of SellYourHotel.com and OteliniSat.com.

Göksel Akman, general manager of JRO Yatirim, said Türkiye offers opportunities for investors at all scales, from boutique hotel concepts to rental-generating projects, catering to both large investment funds and individual buyers.

Despite the negative impacts of global economic challenges and regional conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war and Israel-Iran tensions, Türkiye has seen increased interest from global investors seeking to capitalize on tourism sector assets, Aksu noted.

The company’s statement also highlighted that Türkiye has emerged as a top tourism destination amid the global recovery in travel, ranking fourth worldwide with more than 62.2 million visitors as of 2024.

Investment demand remains strong along Türkiye’s Mediterranean and Aegean coasts, where an extended tourism season, robust infrastructure and government incentives continue to attract global interest.

Opportunities range from five-star holiday resorts to city accommodation projects, as well as investments in health, sports and cultural tourism sectors.