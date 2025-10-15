Türkiye prepares to launch 5G era

Türkiye prepares to launch 5G era

Türkiye will hold its 5G tender on Oct. 16, marking a major milestone in the country’s digital transformation efforts.

The auction, organized by the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK), will allocate a total of 400 MHz across the 700 MHz and 3.5 GHz bands.

Eleven distinct frequency packages will be offered to eligible operators, with a minimum total bid value of $2.13 billion.

Only operators currently authorized for GSM, IMT-2000/UMTS, or IMT services in Türkiye, Türk Telekom, Turkcell and Vodafone, will be allowed to participate in the tender.

Mobile operators will begin offering 5G services starting April 1, 2026.

Thanks to 5G technology, not only communication but many other areas, such as industry, health care and transportation, will be transformed, according to Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

In a written statement, Uraloğlu said that 5G technology will serve as the foundation for smart cities by enabling dense device connectivity.

“5G will be key to transforming many areas, including machine-to-machine communication and artificial intelligence,” the minister said.

"Thousands of machines in a factory will be able to communicate with each other simultaneously and sensor systems in cities will work in sync. These advances will enable progress in many areas, including production efficiency and disaster management,” he added.

Uraloğlu noted that ultra-low latency will make real-time applications possible.

"The near-instantaneous response time of 5G is essential for real-time applications such as autonomous vehicles making split-second decisions, remote surgeries and virtual reality,” he said.

“This capability will enable secure and efficient real-time interactions across many industries,” he added.

Uraloğlu stated that the process necessary for the widespread use of 5G is progressing rapidly.

"Our three mobile network operators will be able to participate in the 5G tender that we will hold on Oct. 16," he said. “Following the tender, they will begin offering 5G services on April 1, 2026. Through this process, which prioritizes domestic production, encourages competition and aims for technological advancement, we will build Türkiye's digital future,” he said.

Türkiye’s mobile journey began with 1G in 1991, followed by 2G in 1994, 3G in 2009, and 4.5G in 2016. Preparations for 5G started in 2019 and have now reached their final stage.

Test deployments of 5G have already been conducted in key locations, including the stadiums of Türkiye’s top four football clubs, IGA Istanbul Airport, TBMM and roughly 30 other facilities across the country.

 

