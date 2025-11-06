Türkiye prepares research and development roadmaps for innovation

Türkiye is preparing roadmaps for research and development (R&D), innovation platforms and research infrastructures in critical areas to establish an effective science, tech and innovation ecosystem in the country, in line with the 2026 Presidential Annual Program.

The program promotes research, learning and development at all levels, while boosting the capacity to develop high value-added products and services. Under this, the role of universities in R&D and innovative activities will increase, while the number of qualified researchers in basic sciences will also rise.

R&D platforms will be created to enable research infrastructures to collaborate with each other and with industry at the national and regional levels, says the program.

Tech-driven homegrown initiatives will be launched to develop necessary technologies via domestic means, such as green transformation. Support models will be developed for the entire process, from basic research to the final product, in collaboration with universities, the private sector and the public sector.

Specialized R&D and innovation platforms will be launched for the country’s green industry project.

Meanwhile, R&D collaboration between large firms and entrepreneurs will be stepped up, while large firms will be encouraged to support new ventures in their sectors. The establishment of early-stage companies developing high-tech products and services will be supported, and venture capital funds will be diversified.

There will be calls under the investment-based entrepreneurship support program, while a “technopreneurship” badge will be granted to startups in Türkiye developing tech and innovation-focused business models.

The resource capacity of a larger fund will be increased to scale up and enhance the effectiveness of venture capital funds, while resources from the Turkish Development Fund will be diversified and additional resources created to invest in tech-focused ventures.

R&D activities will branch out in strategic areas, like health care, space, chip technologies, rare earths and polar research.

In health care, technologies like vaccines, medicines, medical devices and diagnostic kits will be made to create value-added products.

The program will also establish collaboration with national institutions and organizations to produce joint projects in medical device production, including artificial intelligence (AI) based systems and computer-assisted diagnostics systems.

In chipmaking, R&D, design, production, and commercialization capabilities will be developed by advancing the already existing infrastructure within Turkish Scientific and Technological Research Institution (TÜBİTAK) BİLGEM.

The program also involves advancements in the space sector, primarily in lunar research and homegrown satellite development projects.

The craft developed under the lunar mission project will be made ready for launch, while the development of antenna, electric propulsion and autonomous life test infrastructures will continue at TÜBİTAK’s space research institute.

Meanwhile, R&D and innovation support will be made in other key areas, like AI, hydrogen and battery technologies.

 

