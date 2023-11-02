Türkiye prepares 20 field hospitals near Gaza border, Egypt airport

ANKARA

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has announced that Türkiye has made extensive preparations to establish 20 field hospitals both in the vicinity of the Rafah border gate, the only way into Gaza not controlled by Israel, and at Egypt's El Arish airport to provide medical aid to the conflict-stricken Gaza.

"We stand ready to start health operations immediately if permission is given," Koca told the media after a cabinet meeting late on Oct. 31.

The minister highlighted that in addition to the field hospitals, a ship hospital is prepared for Gaza, and plans for nearly 40 ambulances are in place.

Koca informed the public that Türkiye has already dispatched essential medical equipment — including incubators, ventilators and generators — through a total of eight aid planes. Currently, a 20-person medical team from Türkiye is actively working in the region to provide assistance, he said.

"We are in close dialogue with the Egyptian and Palestinian ministries regarding all of these. We are waiting for security to be ensured and permissions to be given," Koca said.

The minister also addressed the recent incident where an Israeli attack targeted a Turkish-run hospital in Gaza. He clarified that no Turkish healthcare worker was present at the hospital during the attack.

"Currently, 80 patients are hospitalized for oncological treatment. However, due to the lack of drug supply, the treatment of cancer patients has been seriously disrupted," Koca expressed his concerns, condemning the targeting of healthcare workers and cancer patients as a "war crime."

"All these actions are beyond humanity or conscience. Targeting healthcare workers and cancer patients, leaving them to die or being targeted by bombs actually constitutes a war crime," he stated.

In his statement, Koca highlighted the importance of prioritizing the well-being of the sick and injured during conflicts.

"They should not be on the oppressed side in any war situation. However, unfortunately, it is very easy for them to commit war crimes because their eyes are full of hatred and revenge, and their ears are closed to all human cries," he stated.