Türkiye postpones Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Türkiye postpones Antalya Diplomacy Forum

ANKARA 
Türkiye postpones Antalya Diplomacy Forum

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) has been postponed to the last quarter of the year due to the massive earthquakes that rattled southern Türkiye.

A written statement made on the ADF’s Twitter account on Feb. 16 said that this year’s meeting of the forum, “which has become an effective platform that promotes peaceful dialogue and comprehensively discusses global and regional issues in a short time,” has been scheduled for March 10-12 with the topic of the “Effective Diplomacy for Peace and Order.”

The ADF thanked the world leaders, foreign ministers, experts, diplomats and academics who have confirmed their participation in ADF2023 so far.

In the statement, it was emphasized that two earthquakes hit Türkiye on Feb. 6. “Although intense efforts for search and rescue activities and humanitarian aid continue with the help of our friends all over the world, it is obvious that the impact of the disaster is huge and will be felt for a long time,” the statement said.

“Now is the time for Türkiye to help those affected by the disaster and rebuild the region. As such, under the current circumstances, it has become necessary to postpone ADF2023 to the last quarter of this year,” said the ADF.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all our friends who have not withheld their support for our country during this difficult period,” it added.

TÜRKIYE Education to start in undamaged schools: Minister

Education to start in undamaged schools: Minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Education to start in undamaged schools: Minister

    Education to start in undamaged schools: Minister

  2. Gov’t mulls not to postpone elections: Reports

    Gov’t mulls not to postpone elections: Reports

  3. Opposition alliance to meet to discuss earthquake disaster

    Opposition alliance to meet to discuss earthquake disaster

  4. Türkiye postpones Antalya Diplomacy Forum

    Türkiye postpones Antalya Diplomacy Forum

  5. Protests hit multiple Iran cities for first time in weeks

    Protests hit multiple Iran cities for first time in weeks
Recommended
Türkiye, US to discuss relief support and bilateral ties

'Türkiye, US to discuss relief support and bilateral ties'
NATO chief in Türkiye to express alliance’s solidarity after quake disaster

NATO chief in Türkiye to express alliance’s solidarity after quake disaster
Türkiye commends Armenia’s solidarity after deadly earthquakes

Türkiye commends Armenia’s solidarity after deadly earthquakes
Switzerland, Belgium to ease visa for quake survivors

Switzerland, Belgium to ease visa for quake survivors
Foreign support focusing now on setting up field hospitals in quake-hit zone

Foreign support focusing now on setting up field hospitals in quake-hit zone
Türkiye proposed opening two gates from Kilis to Syria for quake aid: FM

Türkiye proposed opening two gates from Kilis to Syria for quake aid: FM
WORLD Protests hit multiple Iran cities for first time in weeks

Protests hit multiple Iran cities for first time in weeks

Protesters in Iran marched through the streets of multiple cities overnight in the most widespread demonstration in weeks amid the monthslong unrest that's gripped the Islamic Republic, online videos purported to show Friday.

ECONOMY Lagarde confirms ECB will raise rates again in March

Lagarde confirms ECB will raise rates again in March

European Central Bank (ECB) chief Christine Lagarde has reiterated that the institution plans to raise its interest rates by a half percentage point even as the eurozone’s economic outlook improves.

SPORTS Trabzonspor to ‘play for Türkiye’ in Conference League

Trabzonspor to ‘play for Türkiye’ in Conference League

Trabzonspor hosts Basel in a UEFA Conference League playoff match on Feb. 16 in a game that will be used to help relief efforts for the survivors of Feb. 6’s devastating earthquakes.