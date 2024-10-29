Türkiye positions itself as ‘important commercial hub’ for US firms

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Türkiye represents a “very sizable market,” as it is a “gateway across Europe and into Asia,” an ideal destination for American firms to invest in, U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Deputy CEO Nisha Biswal has said.

Speaking at the AmChams Eurasian Economic Summit in Istanbul organized by the American Chambers of Commerce in Türkiye, Greece and Bulgaria, Biswal stated that the trade relationship between Türkiye and the U.S. is “very robust and very dynamic,” and the U.S. trade relation across Eurasia “is an important one for the U.S.”

“It’s ideal for American companies to be able to partner and invest in Türkiye and Turkish companies, and for the United States, we find that, not only do we work with Turkish companies in Türkiye, but Turkish companies [that] are present in all of the different emerging economies,” she said.

“So, it’s a relationship that is not just bilateral, in terms of how the United States and Türkiye can work together bilaterally, but it’s also a global relationship in how we’re engaging with Turkish companies around the world,” she added.

Biswal highlighted that the DFC operates in many sectors, such as in transportation and renewable energy.

“The AmChams create a convening platform that really focuses on how to facilitate and encourage greater trade and investment — I know that the AmCham in Türkiye is a particularly robust and very, very effective chamber,” Biswal added.

