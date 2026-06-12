Türkiye, Poland seek deeper defense industry ties

Türkiye, Poland seek deeper defense industry ties

WARSAW
Türkiye, Poland seek deeper defense industry ties

Türkiye and Poland have discussed steps to deepen defense industry cooperation, including unmanned systems, technology transfer and mutual investments, during Turkish defense industry chief Haluk Görgün’s visit to Warsaw.

Görgün met Polish Deputy Prime Minister and National Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz as part of his contacts in the Polish capital.

In a statement after the meeting, Görgün said cooperation between the two NATO allies was advancing on the basis of “deep-rooted friendship, strong bonds of alliance and a shared understanding of security.”

The talks covered existing defense industry cooperation and possible new areas of partnership, he said.

“In the spirit of NATO solidarity and a shared sense of responsibility, we exchanged views on further strengthening the strategic partnership between our two countries,” Görgün wrote on X, thanking Kosiniak-Kamysz and his delegation for the talks.

The Polish Defense Ministry said the meeting focused on military-technical relations, defense industry cooperation and the development of the two countries’ industrial capabilities.

The sides also discussed cooperation in unmanned systems, including increasing capabilities linked to the use of Bayraktar UAVs, sharing operational experience and identifying areas for joint work.

Technology transfer, stronger links between the two countries’ defense industry ecosystems and mutual investments were also on the agenda, according to the ministry.

Kosiniak-Kamysz said the talks focused on industrial capabilities and that the use of Bayraktar drones was among the issues discussed.

He said Poland wanted to further improve its ability to use the drones and that military, political and industrial cooperation with Türkiye was progressing well.

Relations could reach the desired level if Turkish investments in Poland and Polish investments in Türkiye are implemented, he added.

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