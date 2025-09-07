Türkiye poised to remain world’s top flour exporter

Türkiye poised to remain world’s top flour exporter

ISTANBUL
Türkiye poised to remain world’s top flour exporter

Eren Günhan Ulusoy, Eurasia President of the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM), said Türkiye has been the world’s largest flour exporter since the 2014–2015 season and is expected to retain the title in its 11th consecutive season.

“The gap with Kazakhstan, which ranks second, narrows from time to time. We expect that Türkiye will remain the world’s top flour exporter in the 11th season as well. Although there has been a slight decline in export volume this year, last year we exported 3 million tons. This year, we expect around 2.5 million tons, but despite that, we will maintain our leadership as the country that sells the most flour in the world,” Ulusoy said.

He emphasized that price indices have fallen back to the levels seen in October and November 2020, during the pandemic, adding: “At present, the Russia–Ukraine peace talks and related expectations are also having an impact. Therefore, in our projections, we do not expect a significant shock in grain supply next season.”

“In the short term, the outlook is positive. However, when we look at the medium term, we feel the effects of climate change in many areas. In Türkiye, last season — in agricultural terms — was one of low rainfall, and we are experiencing a very hot summer,” he said.

Ulusoy also underlined that the effects of climate change are being felt in many areas in the medium term, and that rainfall expectations for the next season are below seasonal norms. “Looking globally, we see that these extreme weather events can cause production disruptions in certain regions. Therefore, a more cautious approach is taken for the medium term.”

 

Kazakhstan ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Over 474,000 Syrians return home from Türkiye since last December

Over 474,000 Syrians return home from Türkiye since last December
LATEST NEWS

  1. Over 474,000 Syrians return home from Türkiye since last December

    Over 474,000 Syrians return home from Türkiye since last December

  2. Dismissed Antalya police chief surrenders amid graft probe

    Dismissed Antalya police chief surrenders amid graft probe

  3. CHP calls extraordinary convention for Sept 21

    CHP calls extraordinary convention for Sept 21

  4. Millions of students set to return as Türkiye to open new school year

    Millions of students set to return as Türkiye to open new school year

  5. Israel: Palestine recognition could trigger 'unilateral' action

    Israel: Palestine recognition could trigger 'unilateral' action
Recommended
Startups attract $858 million in investment in second quarter

Startups attract $858 million in investment in second quarter
YEKA tenders set to draw $3.3 billion in renewables investment

YEKA tenders set to draw $3.3 billion in renewables investment
Airports serve over 162 million passengers in eight months

Airports serve over 162 million passengers in eight months
Vestel aims to triple exports to US by 2028: Executive

Vestel aims to triple exports to US by 2028: Executive
Trumps job pledges fade as amid weak hiring, rising prices

Trump's job pledges fade as amid weak hiring, rising prices
Anthropic to pay authors $1.5 billion to settle lawsuit

Anthropic to pay authors $1.5 billion to settle lawsuit
WORLD Israel: Palestine recognition could trigger unilateral action

Israel: Palestine recognition could trigger 'unilateral' action

Israel's foreign minister branded a recent international push to recognize Palestinian statehood a "mistake" yesterday and warned it could trigger an unspecified unilateral response, after reports that Israel plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

ECONOMY Startups attract $858 million in investment in second quarter

Startups attract $858 million in investment in second quarter

Türkiye’s startup ecosystem attracted a total of $857.9 million across 46 deals in the second quarter of 2025, according to the “Turkish Startup Investments Review Q2 2025” report by KPMG Türkiye and 212.

SPORTS Türkiye defeats Japan to reach first-ever FIVB Women’s World Championship Final

Türkiye defeats Japan to reach first-ever FIVB Women’s World Championship Final

The Turkish Women’s National Volleyball Team made history by defeating Japan 3-1 in the semifinals of the 2025 FIVB Women’s World Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, advancing to the tournament final for the first time ever.
﻿