Türkiye poised to remain world’s top flour exporter

ISTANBUL

Eren Günhan Ulusoy, Eurasia President of the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM), said Türkiye has been the world’s largest flour exporter since the 2014–2015 season and is expected to retain the title in its 11th consecutive season.

“The gap with Kazakhstan, which ranks second, narrows from time to time. We expect that Türkiye will remain the world’s top flour exporter in the 11th season as well. Although there has been a slight decline in export volume this year, last year we exported 3 million tons. This year, we expect around 2.5 million tons, but despite that, we will maintain our leadership as the country that sells the most flour in the world,” Ulusoy said.

He emphasized that price indices have fallen back to the levels seen in October and November 2020, during the pandemic, adding: “At present, the Russia–Ukraine peace talks and related expectations are also having an impact. Therefore, in our projections, we do not expect a significant shock in grain supply next season.”

“In the short term, the outlook is positive. However, when we look at the medium term, we feel the effects of climate change in many areas. In Türkiye, last season — in agricultural terms — was one of low rainfall, and we are experiencing a very hot summer,” he said.

Ulusoy also underlined that the effects of climate change are being felt in many areas in the medium term, and that rainfall expectations for the next season are below seasonal norms. “Looking globally, we see that these extreme weather events can cause production disruptions in certain regions. Therefore, a more cautious approach is taken for the medium term.”