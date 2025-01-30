Türkiye poised to become a UN humanitarian aid hub

Türkiye poised to become a UN humanitarian aid hub

Gonca Şenay – ANKARA
Türkiye poised to become a UN humanitarian aid hub

Türkiye is preparing to become a central hub for the United Nations humanitarian aid operations.

While regional crises in Syria, Gaza and Ukraine have underscored its strategic role, Türkiye’s involvement extends beyond its immediate neighbors, playing a key part in peace efforts in Ethiopia and Sudan.

Recognizing this, the U.N. World Food Program (WFP) has set its sights on Türkiye as a key operational base, prompting a high-level delegation to visit the capital Ankara to explore expansion plans.

During his two-day visit to Türkiye, WFP Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau highlighted the country’s strategic importance in an interview with the daily Hürriyet.

“Türkiye is our essential strategic partner due to its geographical location. Over the past two years, we have significantly increased our procurement here, sourcing food supplies directly from Türkiye,” he explained.

“In 2022 and 2023, we purchased $500 million worth of food and services, and in 2024, we have already acquired $130 million worth of supplies.”

Additionally, the WFP uses Türkiye as a logistical hub, supporting operations in Syria, Gaza, Libya and Ukraine. Essential supplies are dispatched to countries most in need from key locations such as Tekirdağ, İzmir and Mersin in the country’s west, and Hatay in the east.

However, the U.N. agency aims to further streamline its operations by establishing physical storage facilities within Türkiye to facilitate faster emergency response and ensure a steady flow of aid.

In line with these efforts, Skau held multiple high-level meetings in Ankara. Meanwhile, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi also visited Türkiye, acknowledging the country’s effective management of the return process for Syrian refugees.

“I was informed that 8,000 Syrians have returned since Dec. 8. Refugees should take advantage of Türkiye’s offer to visit their homeland and assess the situation for themselves,” Grandi stated.

On any given day, the WFP coordinates a vast humanitarian network, deploying an average of 6,500 trucks, 140 aircraft, 20 ships and 850 warehouses to reach the world’s most food-insecure and inaccessible regions.

With the recent ceasefire in Gaza, the WFP has been able to establish a consistent humanitarian aid flow into the region.

Skau noted that the ceasefire provided the agency with a safer operational environment and greater access to deliver essential supplies, allowing for bakeries to resume operations and ensuring that displaced populations receive much-needed sustenance.

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish intelligence secures release of 5 Thai hostages in Gaza: Sources

Turkish intelligence secures release of 5 Thai hostages in Gaza: Sources
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish intelligence secures release of 5 Thai hostages in Gaza: Sources

    Turkish intelligence secures release of 5 Thai hostages in Gaza: Sources

  2. Israel ban on UN agency blatantly violates int’l law, Ankara says

    Israel ban on UN agency blatantly violates int’l law, Ankara says

  3. Erdoğan: Nobody can regulate Turkish judiciary

    Erdoğan: Nobody can regulate Turkish judiciary

  4. 4 arrested in cash van robbery in İzmir

    4 arrested in cash van robbery in İzmir

  5. Turkish military delegation visits Syria for security talks

    Turkish military delegation visits Syria for security talks
Recommended
Erdoğan: Nobody can regulate Turkish judiciary

Erdoğan: Nobody can regulate Turkish judiciary
4 arrested in cash van robbery in İzmir

4 arrested in cash van robbery in İzmir
Turkish military delegation visits Syria for security talks

Turkish military delegation visits Syria for security talks
People’s main concern is impunity: Parliament speaker

People’s main concern is impunity: Parliament speaker
Halk TV editor-in-chief arrested over airing secret recording

Halk TV editor-in-chief arrested over airing secret recording
Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan

Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan
Archaeologists to unveil secrets of Mongol palace in Van

Archaeologists to unveil secrets of Mongol palace in Van
WORLD Turkish intelligence secures release of 5 Thai hostages in Gaza: Sources

Turkish intelligence secures release of 5 Thai hostages in Gaza: Sources

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT), acting upon the directive of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, facilitated the release of five Thai hostages in Gaza through an intelligence diplomacy initiative with Hamas, security sources said on Jan. 30.
ECONOMY Structural transformation to gather momentum: Şimşek

Structural transformation to gather momentum: Şimşek

The government aims to achieve permanent price stability and accelerate the structural transformation of the economy in 2025, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.

SPORTS Chiefs seek Super Bowl three-peat against Eagles

Chiefs seek Super Bowl 'three-peat' against Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs kept their bid for an historic third straight Super Bowl alive on Jan. 26, holding off the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in an AFC Championship thriller to set up an NFL title clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
﻿