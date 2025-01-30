Türkiye poised to become a UN humanitarian aid hub

Gonca Şenay – ANKARA

Türkiye is preparing to become a central hub for the United Nations humanitarian aid operations.

While regional crises in Syria, Gaza and Ukraine have underscored its strategic role, Türkiye’s involvement extends beyond its immediate neighbors, playing a key part in peace efforts in Ethiopia and Sudan.

Recognizing this, the U.N. World Food Program (WFP) has set its sights on Türkiye as a key operational base, prompting a high-level delegation to visit the capital Ankara to explore expansion plans.

During his two-day visit to Türkiye, WFP Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau highlighted the country’s strategic importance in an interview with the daily Hürriyet.

“Türkiye is our essential strategic partner due to its geographical location. Over the past two years, we have significantly increased our procurement here, sourcing food supplies directly from Türkiye,” he explained.

“In 2022 and 2023, we purchased $500 million worth of food and services, and in 2024, we have already acquired $130 million worth of supplies.”

Additionally, the WFP uses Türkiye as a logistical hub, supporting operations in Syria, Gaza, Libya and Ukraine. Essential supplies are dispatched to countries most in need from key locations such as Tekirdağ, İzmir and Mersin in the country’s west, and Hatay in the east.

However, the U.N. agency aims to further streamline its operations by establishing physical storage facilities within Türkiye to facilitate faster emergency response and ensure a steady flow of aid.

In line with these efforts, Skau held multiple high-level meetings in Ankara. Meanwhile, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi also visited Türkiye, acknowledging the country’s effective management of the return process for Syrian refugees.

“I was informed that 8,000 Syrians have returned since Dec. 8. Refugees should take advantage of Türkiye’s offer to visit their homeland and assess the situation for themselves,” Grandi stated.

On any given day, the WFP coordinates a vast humanitarian network, deploying an average of 6,500 trucks, 140 aircraft, 20 ships and 850 warehouses to reach the world’s most food-insecure and inaccessible regions.

With the recent ceasefire in Gaza, the WFP has been able to establish a consistent humanitarian aid flow into the region.

Skau noted that the ceasefire provided the agency with a safer operational environment and greater access to deliver essential supplies, allowing for bakeries to resume operations and ensuring that displaced populations receive much-needed sustenance.