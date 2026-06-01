Türkiye plans new drone tracking system under new UAV rules

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Transport and Infrastructure Ministry has prepared a new regulatory framework for UAVs that includes the establishment of a centralized tracking system aimed at enhancing airspace safety and security.

The move comes amid the growing use of drones across the country, ranging from recreational photography and videography to commercial applications.

A draft regulation released for public consultation by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation seeks to overhaul the safety, security and technical rules governing the design, production, marketing and operation of UAVs in Turkish airspace.

Under the proposal, UAV operations will be classified into three categories based on risk levels: Open, specific and certified.

Certified-category drones will be permitted to fly over densely populated areas and may be used for the transport of people and hazardous materials.

Foreign-registered UAVs will be required to obtain flight authorization at least 20 days in advance.

Meanwhile, agricultural drones licensed by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry and used for approved crop-protection applications will not be considered as operating within the scope of hazardous materials transport.

The ministry body will issue airworthiness certificates for certified-category UAVs and establish the UAV Traffic Management System, a centralized platform designed to monitor and manage drone traffic.

The system will enable real-time tracking of registered UAVs, oversee flight safety, publish airspace and geographical zone data in machine-readable digital formats, and process flight permit applications, approvals and cancellations online.

It will also be capable of detecting potential conflicts between multiple UAVs seeking to operate in the same airspace and alert operators accordingly.

Authorities said administrative sanctions will be imposed on individuals and companies conducting unauthorized flights or operating outside designated areas, while criminal violations may be referred to public prosecutors.

The minimum age for remote pilots operating UAVs in the open and specific categories will be set at 16.