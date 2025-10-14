Türkiye outpacing global average in energy efficiency growth: IEA official

ISTANBUL

Türkiye has been improving energy efficiency at a rate above the global average in recent years, according to a senior official from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

"It is great to see the ambition," Brian Motherway, the head of the IEA's Office for Energy Efficiency and Inclusive Transitions, told state-run Anadolu Agency on the sidelines of the 11th Energy Efficiency Forum and Exhibition in Istanbul.

"In the last few years, Türkiye has actually been improving energy efficiency considerably faster than the global average. But it takes constant vigilance to keep energy efficiency going," he said.

According to Energy Ministry data, Türkiye invested around $8.5 billion during the first National Energy Efficiency Action Plan (2017–2023), achieving savings of 24.6 million tons of oil equivalent and cutting roughly 70 million tons of emissions — surpassing its 23.9 million-ton target.

The country also met its goal of reducing energy intensity by 20 percent from 2011 levels ahead of schedule, with a 20.4 percent drop recorded in 2022.

While the global average improvement in energy intensity stood at around 2 percent in 2022, Türkiye achieved a record 6.2 percent, placing it among the fastest improvers worldwide in the post-pandemic period.

Under the 2030 Energy Efficiency Strategy and the second National Energy Efficiency Action Plan (2024–2030), Türkiye aims to attract $20.2 billion in new investment, save 37.1 million tons of oil equivalent, cut overall energy consumption by 16 percent and avoid 100 million tons of emissions.

Motherway said global electricity demand is rising, driven by increased air conditioning use in hot countries and the expansion of data centers tied to AI.

"All of this growth is a good news story in the sense that it relates to economic activity, enhancing people's lives and creating jobs. But it puts a lot of pressure on governments who are trying to achieve efficiency targets," he said. "It just means that energy efficiency has to work even harder.”

Motherway praised Türkiye's focus on energy efficiency, especially in the public building sector.

"I think there is a realization here for climate targets that Türkiye is very committed to, but also for economic well-being, for energy security and for making energy affordable in homes. Energy efficiency has a lot of opportunities," he added.

"It's good to see the focus on the building sector," he said. "It is a real opportunity to raise standards. Türkiye is to be commended for its focus on this sector."

Türkiye's energy policy rightly combines public and private investments since energy efficiency projects often require high upfront costs, Motherway said.

"It needs investment, and again, Türkiye's policy understands that it will take public investment, but also private investment," the senior IEA official added.

Motherway added that Türkiye's strategy to use public funds to leverage larger private spending is "a wise strategy" to achieve long-term energy goals.