Türkiye orders local private schools to drop foreign names

ANKARA

The Education Ministry has ordered all local private schools to drop their foreign names and adopt Turkish titles by Oct. 1, 2026, to protect national values and prevent cultural erosion.

The sweeping mandate requires previously licensed institutions to change their current designations to comply with the revised Private Educational Institutions Regulation. Minority schools, international facilities and language courses remain strictly exempt from the new rule and will continue to operate under their established identities.

Authorities will evaluate proposed names based on their alignment with the general goals of Turkish national education. The regulation dictates names must carry a specific Turkish meaning and respect the moral, human and cultural values of the Turkish nation.

The legislative shift aims to prevent cultural degeneration, identity erosion, linguistic alienation and any negative impact on students’ psychosocial development. Officials warned they will reject any names that conflict with these constitutional principles regarding the preservation of national culture.

The measure aligns with a broader state policy to preserve the Turkish language in the public sphere, sweeping across multiple sectors. Local municipalities frequently conduct market sweeps to enforce strict signage rules, penalizing businesses using foreign words on their storefronts or menus.

Inspectors recently intensified their crackdowns in major metropolitan centers, issuing administrative fines to shop owners who fail to replace non-Turkish signs within a given timeframe. The government maintains these linguistic regulations are vital to maintaining a cohesive national identity as globalized branding increasingly penetrates local markets and educational spheres. Schools that fail to submit their new names before the deadline will face administrative action.