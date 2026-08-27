Unlawful transfer of Treasury-owned lands in Antalya exposed

Unlawful transfer of Treasury-owned lands in Antalya exposed

ANTALYA
Unlawful transfer of Treasury-owned lands in Antalya exposed

An aerial view of coastal towns and mountains in Antalya.

In a brazen misappropriation of public assets, prime Treasury-owned real estate in the tourism hotspot of Antalya’s Kemer district was illicitly funneled to select family circles and individuals despite clear legal bans, missing titles and a complete absence of legitimate occupancy.

Uncovering a web of public embezzlement and illicit financial gain, the Antalya Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office mounted its case using an extensive evidentiary trail. Investigators analyzed data from the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), bank account transfers, wiretapped communications, phone logs and key land registry deeds to trace how state property was diverted to private hands.

According to case files, the scheme in Kemer was orchestrated under the direct supervision and coordination of Gökhan K., a senior state property specialist.

In total, 80 state-owned properties are under scrutiny, with prosecutors estimating their combined economic value at 10 billion Turkish Liras.

The probe culminated in a series of coordinated dawn raids on Aug. 26 morning. Coordinated raids across Antalya, Adana, Burdur, Isparta, and Nevşehir resulted in the detention of 27 suspects.

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