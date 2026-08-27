Ministry mandates ‘law of brotherhood’ in schools

ANKARA

A student raises her hand during a lesson at a primary school.

The Education Ministry has rolled out a circular mandating national unity and the “law of brotherhood” activities linked to a disarmament initiative, enforcing strict campus security measures ahead of the Sept. 14 academic year.

Signed by Education Minister Yusuf Tekin, the directive sent to the country’s 81 provinces frames the parliamentary law on social integration as a fundamental target. Parliament passed the framework legislation with 467 votes on Aug. 10 to regulate legal mechanisms following the disarmament of the PKK/KCK.

Schools will host activities on constitutional citizenship and ‘civic kinship’ during the first week and throughout the year based on the upcoming ministry guidelines.

The circular overhauls campus security, mandating controlled entry and regular safety audits. Parents must book meetings exclusively through the School Appointment System. Staff will bar unappointed visitors and individuals lacking legal guardian status from entering schools without exception.

Teachers must wear aprons and adhere to professional dress codes, with local directorates monitoring compliance.

The ministry banned private mock exams and readiness tests ranking students, citing negative impacts on development and financial burdens on families. Administrators cannot force parents to purchase privately published materials or expensive imported stationery, while advertising organizations face similar bans.

A classroom cell phone ban remains in effect, and teachers must assign homework exclusively through the ministry-approved digital platforms. The curriculum will incorporate content on digital privacy, cyber security and digital well-being.

The integration law reflects the government’s year-long “terror-free Türkiye” initiative. The initiative outlines legal procedures, investigations and sentence executions taking effect once security forces confirm the groups have halted activities and surrendered weapons.