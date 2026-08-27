South Korea announces second successive rate hike

South Korea announces second successive rate hike

SEOUL
South Korea announces second successive rate hike

Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul. (AP Photo)

South Korea's central bank hiked interest rates on Aug. 27 for the second time in a row as it said economic growth remained strong and warned inflation would likely remain elevated for some time owing to higher energy costs.


The Bank of Korea said in a statement that it was appropriate to raise the base rate because "the domestic economy has continued to grow at a stronger-than-expected pace, supported by strong exports and a recovery in domestic demand."


"In this context, it is important to prevent inflationary pressures from becoming widespread through preemptive action."


The increase, from 2.75 percent to 3 percent followed a similar move last month, which was the first in more than three years, and comes with inflation stubbornly high.


Consumer prices climbed 2.8 percent on-year in July, slightly down from June but well above the bank's two percent target owing to the spike in energy costs caused by the Middle East crisis.


Monetary policymakers also raised their economic growth forecasts for this year to 3.3 percent and 2.9 percent for next year that compares with their May forecasts of 2.6 percent and 2.1 percent respectively.


The bank said "the domestic economy maintained strong growth, led by exports and investment", adding that exports and investment remained strong on the back of "a strong semiconductor sector and as the recovery in consumption" gradually accelerates.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Greek Cyprus hotel raises British security concerns

Greek Cyprus hotel raises British security concerns
LATEST NEWS

  1. Greek Cyprus hotel raises British security concerns

    Greek Cyprus hotel raises British security concerns

  2. Türkiye unveils 250 billion lira financing package for manufacturers

    Türkiye unveils 250 billion lira financing package for manufacturers

  3. Türkiye sets monthly records for domestic, solar power output

    Türkiye sets monthly records for domestic, solar power output

  4. Ankara waives visas for Syrian diplomats

    Ankara waives visas for Syrian diplomats

  5. New board maps anti-terror project’s path: VP

    New board maps anti-terror project’s path: VP
Recommended
Türkiye unveils 250 billion lira financing package for manufacturers

Türkiye unveils 250 billion lira financing package for manufacturers
Türkiye sets monthly records for domestic, solar power output

Türkiye sets monthly records for domestic, solar power output
Türkiye’s economic confidence index returns above 100 in August

Türkiye’s economic confidence index returns above 100 in August
Türkiye’s exports rise 2.9 percent to $25.6 billion in July

Türkiye’s exports rise 2.9 percent to $25.6 billion in July
Top tech companies urge global response against AI cyber threats

Top tech companies urge global response against AI cyber threats
US to push economic pressure on Iran at G20 finance talks

US to push economic pressure on Iran at G20 finance talks
Trump admin in talks for US stake in Venezuela oil: report

Trump admin in talks for US stake in Venezuela oil: report
WORLD Greek Cyprus hotel raises British security concerns

Greek Cyprus hotel raises British security concerns

British military and intelligence officials have raised concerns that a Chinese-linked luxury resort in Greek Cyprus could be used as an observation point for RAF Akrotiri, The Telegraph reported on Aug. 28.
ECONOMY Türkiye unveils 250 billion lira financing package for manufacturers

Türkiye unveils 250 billion lira financing package for manufacturers

Türkiye will make 250 billion Turkish Liras ($5.18 billion) in financing available to manufacturers under a new employment-linked support program, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said on Aug. 28.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe faces Liverpool, Atletico in Champions League return

Fenerbahçe faces Liverpool, Atletico in Champions League return

Fenerbahçe will face Liverpool and Atletico Madrid among its eight opponents in the league phase of this season’s Champions League, while Galatasaray will take on Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain after Aug. 27’s draw.
﻿