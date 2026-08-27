İzmir police arrest 51 in Göztepe fan murder investigation

İzmir police arrest 51 in Göztepe fan murder investigation

İZMİR
İzmir police arrest 51 in Göztepe fan murder investigation

Police conduct a vehicle inspection during an operation.

Following an investigation into the September 2025 murder of Emircan Övüç, a total of 51 suspects have been formally arrested in an operation targeting organized crime within the “Forza” and “Yalı” fan groups of Göztepe

The fatal shooting of Övüç, a member of the Yalı group, by rival Forza members sparked an intensive crackdown on a series of violent feuds between the factions. A total of 29 suspects were taken into custody. Following court proceedings, 25 were formally arrested, three were released under judicial supervision, and one was freed after questioning.

The 25 new court-ordered arrests bring the total number of remanded suspects in the case to 51.

Police are actively pursuing three remaining fugitive suspects.

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek stated in a post on his social media account on Aug. 21 that a total of 59 organization members had been identified, 27 of whom are currently in prison.

He also noted that law enforcement seized a substantial stash of firearms, ammunition, narcotic pills and criminal evidence during the raids.

Izmir,

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