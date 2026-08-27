Marvel stars call for Barghouti’s release

LONDON

The actors signed a statement from the Free Marwan campaign, which calls on the UN and governments to seek Barghouti’s release.

More than 20 actors linked to Marvel productions, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Ruffalo and Don Cheadle, have backed a campaign calling for the release of Palestinian political figure Marwan Barghouti from an Israeli prison.



The actors signed a statement from the Free Marwan campaign, which calls on the United Nations and governments around the world to seek Barghouti’s release. The campaign has received support from more than 200 figures from the worlds of film, music, literature and culture.



Cumberbatch, known for playing Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/Hulk, and Cheadle, who portrays War Machine, are among the signatories.



Other actors supporting the statement include Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton, Daniel Brühl, Rebecca Hall, Zawe Ashton, Tatiana Maslany, May Calamawy, Emma Corrin, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ian McKellen, Brian Cox, Riz Ahmed, Elliot Page and Hugo Weaving.



The statement expresses concern over Barghouti’s continued imprisonment, alleged mistreatment and what it describes as the denial of his legal rights. It urges the U.N. and governments worldwide to actively seek his release.



Barghouti, 67, has been imprisoned by Israel since 2002. He was convicted by an Israeli court in 2004 in connection with attacks that killed five people and is serving five life sentences.



he Free Marwan campaign was launched by Barghouti’s family and supporters and has attracted backing from actors, musicians, writers and other cultural figures around the world.