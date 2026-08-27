Pertek Bridge to replace ferry

Pertek Bridge to replace ferry

ANKARA
Pertek Bridge to replace ferry

(DHA Photo)

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced that the necessary procedures have been initiated to include the Pertek Bridge, planned for construction over the Keban Dam Lake separating two eastern provinces of Tunceli and Elazığ in the Investment Program.

The crossing between the two provinces is still provided by ferries on the Pertek route.

With the completion of the Pertek Bridge, the project aims to end ferry-dependent transportation and make travel between the two provinces independent of weather and ferry schedules.

The minister stated that the investment process will be carried out in line with budgetary constraints and noted that, once construction begins, the bridge is expected to be completed within 5–6 years.

However, construction can begin once the detailed design is finalized, the project is approved for inclusion in the Investment Program and the necessary budget is allocate.

Türkiye,

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