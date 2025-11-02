Türkiye on track to reclaim role as regional hub for FDI: Şimşek

Türkiye on track to reclaim role as regional hub for FDI: Şimşek

ISTANBUL
Türkiye on track to reclaim role as regional hub for FDI: Şimşek

Türkiye is regaining its position as a regional center for foreign direct investment (FDI), Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has stated.

Speaking at the TRT World Forum 2025 in Istanbul, Şimşek highlighted the country’s economic transformation over the past two decades.

He noted that foreign direct investment has increased nearly twentyfold in the last 20–25 years.

“We aim to return to investment-grade levels with upcoming credit rating upgrades,” he added.

Şimşek emphasized the country’s strong performance compared to other emerging markets. “Over the past 20 years, Türkiye’s average real growth has been 5.4 percent… When excluding China and India, Türkiye’s growth performance stands out clearly,” he said.

Addressing the government’s current disinflation program, Şimşek explained, “Our goal is to ensure price stability, strengthen fiscal discipline, and reduce the current account deficit.”

“We’ve made serious progress in this area. Structural transformation is a key element for sustainability. We are in the second phase of the program, and the progress is notable. Our target is to bring inflation back to single digits,” he added.

Şimşek also commented on global economic trends, saying protectionism now appears to be a lasting tendency. “Türkiye is relatively less vulnerable in this environment,” he said.

He attributed this resilience to Türkiye’s trade structure: “Sixty-two percent of our exports go to countries with which we have free trade agreements. More than 80 percent are directed to our nearby regions — Central Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa — friendly and neighboring areas. This partially shields us.”

Another advantage, according to Şimşek, is Türkiye's strong service exports. “The share of our service exports is robust compared to international averages. Service trade has not yet been affected by protectionism. We can turn this picture into an opportunity.”

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Prosecutors seek up to 15 years for ousted Esenyurt mayor

Prosecutors seek up to 15 years for ousted Esenyurt mayor
LATEST NEWS

  1. Prosecutors seek up to 15 years for ousted Esenyurt mayor

    Prosecutors seek up to 15 years for ousted Esenyurt mayor

  2. Iran Khamenei says will not cooperate with US while it backs Israel

    Iran Khamenei says will not cooperate with US while it backs Israel

  3. AKP celebrates 24th year in power

    AKP celebrates 24th year in power

  4. Syrian inquiry finds most allegations of kidnapped Alawite women are false

    Syrian inquiry finds most allegations of kidnapped Alawite women are false

  5. Türkiye resumes flights to Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah after over two-year ban

    Türkiye resumes flights to Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah after over two-year ban
Recommended
Consumers plan to spend 320 euros in November sales

Consumers plan to spend 320 euros in November sales
Turkish manufacturing PMI ticks down in October

Turkish manufacturing PMI ticks down in October
Türkiyes annual inflation at 32.87 pct in October, hitting 47-month low

Türkiye's annual inflation at 32.87 pct in October, hitting 47-month low
Trumps global tariffs to face challenge before Supreme Court

Trump's global tariffs to face challenge before Supreme Court
New UN report tackles inequality-pandemic cycle

New UN report tackles 'inequality-pandemic cycle'
OPEC+ further hikes oil output

OPEC+ further hikes oil output
DHL Group to continue investments in Türkiye

DHL Group to continue investments in Türkiye
WORLD Iran Khamenei says will not cooperate with US while it backs Israel

Iran Khamenei says will not cooperate with US while it backs Israel

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday that Tehran would only consider cooperation with the United States if it changed its policy in the region including supporting Israel.
ECONOMY Consumers plan to spend 320 euros in November sales

Consumers plan to spend 320 euros in November sales

Turkish consumers are preparing to spend an average of 320 euros (15,539 Turkish Liras) during the November discount season, according to new research by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).
SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿