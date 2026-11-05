Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

LONDON
Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has invested 2.5 billion euros in Türkiye so far this year, including 1.7 billion euros in green projects, and expects its total investments to reach 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) by the end of 2026, reaching a record level.

EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso praised Türkiye as a leading emerging market “that is really embracing the green agenda,” speaking at the bank’s London headquarters ahead of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), to be held in Antalya on Nov. 9-20.

She said that while many countries had made numerous commitments under the Paris Agreement to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, achieving the goal would require intensive efforts, and Türkiye would use COP31 to showcase its progress in implementing those commitments.

“We are the largest institutional investor, and we have already invested in Türkiye in 2026, even before the end of the year, up to now, that amounts to 2.7 billion euros, of which 1.7 billion euros is in green projects, a large part of which involves energy efficiency, but also electrification and other projects contributing to the green transition,” she said.

She noted that the EBRD had launched a new flagship initiative spearheaded by Türkiye, the Türkiye Industrial Decarbonization Investment Platform (TIDIP), which has already attracted around $426.7 million in investments.

“[The platform] involves Turkish private-sector companies, other multilateral development banks (MDBs), ourselves, private investors and concessional funding, all working to invest in new technologies and new approaches to help these highly polluting sectors improve their energy efficiency, and so forth,” she said.

She added that the EBRD would also invest in Türkiye’s railways to contribute to electrification efforts.

Investments,

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