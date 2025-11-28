Türkiye offers condolences to Hong Kong over deadly fire

ANKARA
Türkiye on Thursday extended condolences to Hong Kong as dozens of people were killed in a fire at a residential complex in Tai Po district.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Ankara is “deeply saddened” by the loss of lives caused by the fire that broke out on Wednesday.

“We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of the PRC (People's Republic of China),” the statement added.

In Hong Kong's worst fire in years, at least 83, including a firefighter, have died, and 76 others injured, according to the South China Morning Post newspaper. Many are still missing as fire teams continue operations.

