Türkiye may emerge as ‘most reliable’ gas supplier to Europe

ISTANBUL

Türkiye may emerge as a reliable natural gas supplier to Europe in light of the latest events, according to energy experts.

This week, Ukraine halted Russian gas supplies to European customers through its pipeline network after a prewar transit deal expired at the end of 2024.

Türkiye receives Russian gas through the BlueSteam and TurkStream pipelines. Azeri and Iranian gas is transferred to Türkiye via TANAP.

Türkiye transfers Russian, Azeri and Iranian natural gas to Bulgaria, Hungary, Moldova, Romania and North Macedonia.

Ukraine’s Energy Minister, Herman Halushchenko, confirmed Kiev had stopped the transit “in the interest of national security."

Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom earned money from the gas and Ukraine collected transit fees.

“This is a historic event. Russia is losing markets and will incur financial losses," Halushchenko said.

The latest development may strengthen Türkiye as a reliable alternative gas supply route due to its geographical location and as a country that produces its own natural gas in the Black Sea as well as its well-developed energy infrastructure, experts said.

If the interconnection capacities with Greece and Bulgaria are increased, Türkiye has the potential to export more gas to European markets, they noted.

It will be possible for Türkiye to sell gas from many different nations to Europe together with gas produced inside the country, they added.

“Many talks are going on now. But there is no doubt Türkiye’s position [as supplier] will be strengthened,” said Emin Emrah Danış, an energy expert at MOBEN consultancy.

Since the Soviet era, Europe was the most important market for Russian gas, and Russia was Europe's largest source, he noted, adding that cutting off gas supplies from Russia may push the countries in the region to seek gas supplies from other countries.

“Türkiye has a well-developed natural gas infrastructure. We can bring the gas and supply it [to other countries,” he said, stressing that it is one of the most important routes, especially for Southeastern European countries.

“Turkey is now safest alternative gas supply route for Europe since it has the capacity to deliver both the gas it receives from other countries and the gas it produces to European markets,” Danış explained.