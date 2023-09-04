Türkiye marks the 104th anniversary of Sivas Congress

SİVAS

Turks gathered in the Central Anatolian province of Sivas to mark the anniversary of the Sivas Congress, a significant event in Türkiye's history that paved the way for the nation's struggle for independence 104 years ago, with great fervour and enthusiasm

During the anniversary of the Sivas Congress, the arrival of the modern Türkiye’s founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk to the Central Anatolian province of Sivas was simulated within the scope of the ceremonies in the city.

In Sivas, which hosted the ground-breaking congress on Sept. 4, 1919, held by Atatürk and his comrades-in-arms, where the idea of national independence was espoused by refusing to be governed under the auspices of other countries, enthusiastic events were held on the anniversary of the day.

As the historical day was reanimated, state theater actor Abdülsamet Sünbül, who portrayed as Atatürk, greeted the people along the route to the congress museum dedicated to the great leader in an open-top car.

While executing his role perfectly, Sünbül was shown great affection by the citizens along the route.

The entourage of actors took a souvenir photo, similar to Atatürk and his men on the historical day, on the balcony of the museum.

Sivas Governor Yılmaz Şimşek told local media that the 104th anniversary of the Sivas Congress was celebrated in their city with great enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, as part of the ongoing celebrations, an art exhibition was opened in commemoration of the centenary of the foundation of the Turkish Republic and and a concert was organized in the museum’s garden.