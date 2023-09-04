Türkiye marks the 104th anniversary of Sivas Congress

Türkiye marks the 104th anniversary of Sivas Congress

SİVAS
Türkiye marks the 104th anniversary of Sivas Congress

Turks gathered in the Central Anatolian province of Sivas to mark the anniversary of the Sivas Congress, a significant event in Türkiye's history that paved the way for the nation's struggle for independence 104 years ago, with great fervour and enthusiasm

During the anniversary of the Sivas Congress, the arrival of the modern Türkiye’s founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk to the Central Anatolian province of Sivas was simulated within the scope of the ceremonies in the city.

In Sivas, which hosted the ground-breaking congress on Sept. 4, 1919, held by Atatürk and his comrades-in-arms, where the idea of national independence was espoused by refusing to be governed under the auspices of other countries, enthusiastic events were held on the anniversary of the day.

As the historical day was reanimated, state theater actor Abdülsamet Sünbül, who portrayed as Atatürk, greeted the people along the route to the congress museum dedicated to the great leader in an open-top car.

While executing his role perfectly, Sünbül was shown great affection by the citizens along the route.

The entourage of actors took a souvenir photo, similar to Atatürk and his men on the historical day, on the balcony of the museum.

Sivas Governor Yılmaz Şimşek told local media that the 104th anniversary of the Sivas Congress was celebrated in their city with great enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, as part of the ongoing celebrations, an art exhibition was opened in commemoration of the centenary of the foundation of the Turkish Republic and and a concert was organized in the museum’s garden.

TÜRKIYE Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart

Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart
LATEST NEWS

  1. Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart

    Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart

  2. Erdoğan, Putin meet in Sochi to hold key talks on grain deal

    Erdoğan, Putin meet in Sochi to hold key talks on grain deal

  3. Ankara condemns attack on Turkish cemetery in Greece

    Ankara condemns attack on Turkish cemetery in Greece

  4. Türkiye marks the 104th anniversary of Sivas Congress

    Türkiye marks the 104th anniversary of Sivas Congress

  5. At least three people die in flash floods in Aksaray, Nevşehir

    At least three people die in flash floods in Aksaray, Nevşehir
Recommended
Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart

Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart
Erdoğan, Putin meet in Sochi to hold key talks on grain deal

Erdoğan, Putin meet in Sochi to hold key talks on grain deal
Ankara condemns attack on Turkish cemetery in Greece

Ankara condemns attack on Turkish cemetery in Greece
At least three people die in flash floods in Aksaray, Nevşehir

At least three people die in flash floods in Aksaray, Nevşehir
Türkiye emerges a ‘global film production hub’

Türkiye emerges a ‘global film production hub’
Discovery of missing economists dog fails to provide clues

Discovery of missing economist's dog fails to provide clues
WORLD Biden disappointed that Xi set to miss G20

Biden 'disappointed' that Xi set to miss G20

US President Joe Biden on Sunday expressed disappointment that Chinese leader Xi Jinping would not attend the G20 summit in India this week, as Washington seeks to repair relations with Beijing.

ECONOMY Togg speeds up car deliveries in August

Togg speeds up car deliveries in August

Türkiye’s indigenous electric carmaker Togg delivered more cars in August than the previous three months combined.

SPORTS Turkish women atop European volleyball

Turkish women atop European volleyball

The nation was in a jubilant mood on Sept. 4, buoyed by the success of the Turkish women’s volleyball national team the previous night.