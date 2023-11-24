Türkiye marks Teachers’ Day

ANKARA

Türkiye on Nov. 24 celebrated National Teachers’ Day, which marks the day when the title of “Head Teacher” was given to modern Turkish Republic founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

Many ceremonies and events were held throughout the country on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, which has been celebrated in Türkiye since 1981.

Organized under the coordination of the Education Ministry, Teachers’ Day was celebrated with various programs and events aiming to increase morale and motivation among teaching professionals.

Education Minister Yusuf Tekin and teachers representing all 81 provinces of Türkiye visited Anıtkabir, Atatürk’s mausoleum in the capital Ankara.

"Dear Atatürk, on the 95th anniversary of your acceptance as the Head Teacher of National Schools, we are in your presence with our teachers from all over the country, the guarantee of our future,” he noted.

“As members of the most honorable profession, we work to realize the ideals of our republic by considering each of our children as a torch of our future wherever our glorious flag flies,” Tekin stated.

"In this historical process in which we realize the 100th anniversary of our republic and set out with the idea of the 'Century of Türkiye,' we are moving forward with determination towards the goal of 'rising above the level of contemporary civilizations' that you gave us,” the minister concluded.

In the southeastern province of Osmaniye, the name of teacher Erdoğan Hınıslı, who died in the Feb. 6 earthquakes, will live on in the Şehit Tayfun Doğan Primary School where he worked. The meeting hall named after the teacher was inaugurated.

Osmaniye Governor Erdinç Yılmaz also visited the school and wished success to teachers and students while celebrating Teachers' Day.

"We were very shaken by the earthquake and suffered very serious losses. One of these losses is our teacher Erdoğan Hınıslı. Here, I hope that the name of our teacher Erdoğan Hınıslı will live forever,” Yılmaz said.