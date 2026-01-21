Türkiye marks one year of grief for victims of Bolu resort fire

BOLU

Türkiye observed a somber one-year milestone on Jan. 21 as the nation mourned 78 victims of the catastrophic fire at a hotel in the northern city of Bolu’s Kartalkaya ski resort, a tragedy that remains one of the country's deadliest resort disasters.

The blaze broke out overnight at the 12-story Grand Kartal Hotel, trapping guests in smoke- and flame-filled rooms.

Some of the survivors escaped by jumping from windows or lowering themselves with bedsheets, while others were unable to flee.

Thirty-six children taking family vacations during the winter school break were among the victims. In total, 133 people were injured.

Beyond the immediate shock, the disaster fueled a tidal wave of public outrage over the systemic failures and blatant negligence that paved the way for the catastrophe.

Investigations found that insufficient fire safety measures significantly worsened the tragedy.

Prosecutors said hotel management failed to take basic precautions and did not alert guests as the fire spread.

Following a high-profile trial at last year, the court handed down verdicts on Oct. 31.

Eleven defendants — including hotel owner Halit Ergül, members of the company’s board, senior hotel executives and municipal officials — were handed multiple aggravated life sentences.

The court cited the deaths of the children staying at the hotel as grounds for issuing aggravated life sentences. The defendants also received life sentences for the deaths of the remaining victims.

On the first anniversary of the fire, families of the victims visited cemeteries across Türkiye, laying flowers and praying at the graves of their loved ones.

Former lawmaker Mehmet Güner, who lost his daughter, son-in-law and four grandchildren in the fire, described the past year as unbearable.

“This is where words end,” he said while visiting their graves. “The pain does not fade.”

Rıfat Doğan, who lost his wife and daughter, said daily life had become a reminder of absence.

“You go home, and no one is there,” he said, accusing senior hotel executives of failing to warn guests, noting that their inaction cost lives.

Attorney Yüksel Gültekin, who lost eight family members, including his children and grandchildren, said the grief could not be put into words.

"There are no words to describe the tears we have shed. With this first anniversary and every one that follows, we will never allow the memory of our children to fade,” he said.

He also criticized prosecutors for seeking reduced sentences for some defendants at the appeals stage, expressing confidence that higher courts would uphold the ruling.

Abdurrahman Gençbay, who lost his 24-year-old son — a final-year medical student — said the verdict reflected public conscience.

He emphasized that the court’s application of “probable intent” was based on legal criteria, not symbolic punishment.

“This decision has been accepted by society,” he said. “It should not be undermined.”