Children’s Day unites Türkiye in poignant harmony of celebration, remembrance

Children’s Day unites Türkiye in poignant harmony of celebration, remembrance

ANKARA
Children’s Day unites Türkiye in poignant harmony of celebration, remembrance

Türkiye on April 23 celebrated the 106th anniversary of the opening of the Turkish parliament and the 105th year of National Sovereignty and Children’s Day with a poignant blend of festive celebrations and solemn tributes as the nation’s youth amplified the legacy of its foundation.

Education Minister Yusuf Tekin visited Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of the modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, in Ankara early in the morning, alongside children from all of the country’s 81 provinces.

Walking along the ceremonial path, the group laid a wreath at the mausoleum of Atatürk.

In the memorial book, Tekin emphasized that children are “the guarantee of the future,” pledging to raise generations who think, produce and contribute to society while carrying the country beyond contemporary standards of civilization.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş also led state officials in official ceremonies, including a wreath-laying at the parliament complex and a visit to Anıtkabir.

April 23 holds a unique place in Türkiye’s history.

The parliament first convened on April 23, 1920 during the country’s War of Independence, marking the transfer of sovereignty to the nation. A year later, the date was declared the young republic’s first national holiday. In 1929, Atatürk dedicated the day to children, making Türkiye the first country in the world to officially celebrate a holiday for children.

The occasion later gained an international dimension, with children from different countries participating in festivities since 1979.

Across Türkiye, celebrations combined official ceremonies with colorful public events.

In Istanbul’s Taksim Square, officials and children gathered for a wreath-laying ceremony, followed by the national anthem and displays of flags.

In the eastern province of Erzurum, schoolchildren performed dances, recited poems and staged cultural shows, drawing enthusiastic applause from large crowds.

The tradition of symbolically handing over government seats to children also continued, reflecting Atatürk’s vision of empowering younger generations and placing them at the heart of the nation’s future.

This year’s celebrations also carried a tone of remembrance. Victims of a recent school shooting in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş — where a teacher and several students lost their lives — were commemorated during events, underscoring the importance of protecting children in times of crisis.

Beyond official ceremonies, the spirit of the holiday reached hospitals and community centers.

In the southern city of Adana, children undergoing leukemia treatment were treated to a special cinema event inside a hospital, offering a brief but meaningful escape and a chance to celebrate the day with joy.

 

National Sovereignty and Children’s Day,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye votes to ban social media for under-15s

Türkiye votes to ban social media for under-15s
LATEST NEWS

  1. Slovakia resumes getting Russian oil from Ukraine pipeline

    Slovakia resumes getting Russian oil from Ukraine pipeline

  2. Türkiye votes to ban social media for under-15s

    Türkiye votes to ban social media for under-15s

  3. Turkish Airlines executive meets with investors in Tokyo

    Turkish Airlines executive meets with investors in Tokyo

  4. Türkiye accounts for 25 percent of global pasta trade

    Türkiye accounts for 25 percent of global pasta trade

  5. Rising energy costs accelerate green transition in real estate sector

    Rising energy costs accelerate green transition in real estate sector
Recommended
Türkiye votes to ban social media for under-15s

Türkiye votes to ban social media for under-15s
Türkiye’s return to F-35 program would strengthen NATO: US envoy

Türkiye’s return to F-35 program would strengthen NATO: US envoy
Türkiye braces for showers before spring temperatures rise

Türkiye braces for showers before spring temperatures rise
Competition authority signals expansion of private school price probe

Competition authority signals expansion of private school price probe
Erdoğan, German president discuss ties, warn of war’s impact on Europe

Erdoğan, German president discuss ties, warn of war’s impact on Europe
Özel visits Kurtulmuş as CHP pushes for by-election

Özel visits Kurtulmuş as CHP pushes for by-election
WORLD Climate scrubbed from G7 meeting to appease US, host France says

Climate scrubbed from G7 meeting to appease US, host France says

A meeting of G7 nations on the environment begins in Paris on Thursday but climate change has been left off the agenda to avoid a row with the United States.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines executive meets with investors in Tokyo

Turkish Airlines executive meets with investors in Tokyo

Turkish Airlines (THY) Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee, Murat Şeker, met with international investors and representatives of financial institutions in Tokyo, Japan.

SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿