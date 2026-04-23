Children’s Day unites Türkiye in poignant harmony of celebration, remembrance

ANKARA

Türkiye on April 23 celebrated the 106th anniversary of the opening of the Turkish parliament and the 105th year of National Sovereignty and Children’s Day with a poignant blend of festive celebrations and solemn tributes as the nation’s youth amplified the legacy of its foundation.

Education Minister Yusuf Tekin visited Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of the modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, in Ankara early in the morning, alongside children from all of the country’s 81 provinces.

Walking along the ceremonial path, the group laid a wreath at the mausoleum of Atatürk.

In the memorial book, Tekin emphasized that children are “the guarantee of the future,” pledging to raise generations who think, produce and contribute to society while carrying the country beyond contemporary standards of civilization.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş also led state officials in official ceremonies, including a wreath-laying at the parliament complex and a visit to Anıtkabir.

April 23 holds a unique place in Türkiye’s history.

The parliament first convened on April 23, 1920 during the country’s War of Independence, marking the transfer of sovereignty to the nation. A year later, the date was declared the young republic’s first national holiday. In 1929, Atatürk dedicated the day to children, making Türkiye the first country in the world to officially celebrate a holiday for children.

The occasion later gained an international dimension, with children from different countries participating in festivities since 1979.

Across Türkiye, celebrations combined official ceremonies with colorful public events.

In Istanbul’s Taksim Square, officials and children gathered for a wreath-laying ceremony, followed by the national anthem and displays of flags.

In the eastern province of Erzurum, schoolchildren performed dances, recited poems and staged cultural shows, drawing enthusiastic applause from large crowds.

The tradition of symbolically handing over government seats to children also continued, reflecting Atatürk’s vision of empowering younger generations and placing them at the heart of the nation’s future.

This year’s celebrations also carried a tone of remembrance. Victims of a recent school shooting in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş — where a teacher and several students lost their lives — were commemorated during events, underscoring the importance of protecting children in times of crisis.

Beyond official ceremonies, the spirit of the holiday reached hospitals and community centers.

In the southern city of Adana, children undergoing leukemia treatment were treated to a special cinema event inside a hospital, offering a brief but meaningful escape and a chance to celebrate the day with joy.