Erdoğan, German president discuss ties, warn of war’s impact on Europe

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on bilateral ties as well as regional and global developments, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

According to a statement, Erdoğan said relations between Türkiye and Germany had gained positive momentum through recent high-level contacts.

He warned that ongoing wars in the region were beginning to weaken Europe, adding that failure to adopt a peace-oriented approach could lead to far greater damage from prolonged conflict.

Erdoğan also said Türkiye was working to end conflicts through negotiations, including efforts toward a ceasefire in Iran and a negotiated settlement to the Russia-Ukraine war.

He stressed Ankara’s commitment to achieving lasting peace through dialogue and diplomacy, the statement said.