Erdoğan, German president discuss ties, warn of war’s impact on Europe

Erdoğan, German president discuss ties, warn of war’s impact on Europe

ANKARA
Erdoğan, German president discuss ties, warn of war’s impact on Europe

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on bilateral ties as well as regional and global developments, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

According to a statement, Erdoğan said relations between Türkiye and Germany had gained positive momentum through recent high-level contacts.

He warned that ongoing wars in the region were beginning to weaken Europe, adding that failure to adopt a peace-oriented approach could lead to far greater damage from prolonged conflict.

Erdoğan also said Türkiye was working to end conflicts through negotiations, including efforts toward a ceasefire in Iran and a negotiated settlement to the Russia-Ukraine war.

He stressed Ankara’s commitment to achieving lasting peace through dialogue and diplomacy, the statement said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Myanmar considering good things for Suu Kyi: Thai FM

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