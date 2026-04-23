Türkiye braces for showers before spring temperatures rise

ANKARA

Türkiye is entering a period of widespread rainfall and strong winds, but clearer and significantly warmer weather is expected to follow in the coming days, according to the Turkish State Meteorological Service.

The latest forecasts show a rain-bearing system sweeping in from the west, affecting much of the country, including the Marmara, Aegean, Mediterranean, Central Anatolia and Black Sea regions.

Authorities have issued “yellow code” warnings for several provinces, signaling potential weather-related risks.

Among the provinces under alert are İzmir, Manisa and Aydın in the Aegean region, as well as Yalova, Kocaeli, Sakarya and Düzce in northwestern Türkiye.

These areas are expected to experience locally heavy thunderstorms accompanied by winds, raising the risk of flash floods, falling trees and roof damage.

Rain is also impacting major cities, including the megacity of Istanbul, where showers are forecast to be particularly intense on the Asian side and around the Bosphorus.

The system is expected to move eastward, gradually leaving western regions by April 23 morning.

Eastern provinces such as Ardahan and Kars may briefly see sleet or snowfall due to a drop in temperatures.

As the rainfall system exits, a contrasting weather pattern will emerge.

Meteorologists say the unsettled weather will give way to sunnier skies and a notable temperature increase by the weekend.

Large parts of the country are expected to enjoy bright conditions, with temperatures climbing to 27–28 degrees Celsius in southern regions, particularly along the Mediterranean and in southeastern Türkiye.

According to prominent meteorologist Orhan Şen, the current cool spell will be short-lived.

“We are about a week away from real spring conditions,” he said, noting that temperatures will begin rising again over the weekend.

Şen added that from May 1 onward, western parts of Türkiye — including Istanbul — are likely to see temperatures exceed seasonal norms, with conditions at times resembling early summer.

While brief, localized showers may return to some inland and eastern areas over the weekend, the overall trend points to a warmer and more stable spring pattern across the country.