Türkiye made silent revolution with reforms: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Türkiye has made a revolution with reforms and has transformed into a more democratic and free country, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Aug. 15.

“We have made a silent revolution with the reforms we have implemented. Today, there is a Türkiye that has surpassed everyone by continuing to grow even under the most difficult conditions,” the president said at the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) extended provincial heads’ meeting.

They are justifiably proud of the 21st anniversary of the AKP’s founding, Erdoğan stated, adding, “Anyone who puts his hand to his conscience will admit that today’s Türkiye is a more democratic, free, and provides equal opportunity than 21 years ago.”

“Today we are more peaceful than in 2002; there is a more prosperous Türkiye,” which fearlessly defends its national interests on all grounds, including the United Nations and NATO, and whose diplomacy is effective, he said.

“Today, there is a Türkiye that does not create crises and drown in them and is ahead of everyone by continuing to grow even under the most difficult conditions,” the president added.

Türkiye is an example to the world in terms of development and humanitarian aid, “rather than begging for the debt at the gates of the IMF,” Erdoğan said.

He emphasized that there is a Türkiye with a “strong army that conducts operations for its national security without seeking the approval of anyone at home or abroad.”

The country “makes history, writes epics, and is followed with envy in every field from education to energy, from transportation to health and from the defense industry to technology,” Erdoğan stated.

The AKP was established as the “hope” of the nation 21 years ago, the president said. “Thankfully, we continued our journey without compromising our founding values and the ancient principles that made us who we are.”

Erdoğan accused the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) of “not being able to change” and said despite all the changes in the last 21 years, the CHP’s “mentality that looks down on the nation continues to remain in place.”

“The biggest deficit of this country is the deficit of domestic and national opposition, which has internalized democracy,” he stated.

“It is the revanchist approach that places destruction instead of revival at the center of their politics. Those who were slapped by the nation at the ballot box sought help from coup plotters and even FETÖ to come to power. In the process leading up to 2023, we see that similar scenarios are put into circulation again,” Erdoğan said.