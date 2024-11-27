Türkiye leads global drone market with 70 percent share: Minister

ISTANBUL
Türkiye is emerging as a dominant force in the global drone market, holding an impressive 70 percent share, according to Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır.

His statements came after billionaire Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X, shared his belief that the future belongs to drones, rather than manned projects.

Kacır highlighted that Türkiye is at the forefront of this exciting future outlined by Musk.

“Countries like Israel, America, and China are producing and exporting in this field, but Türkiye stands out as the world leader in both market size and technology," Kacır said.

Kacır also highlighted the exponential growth of Türkiye’s defense industry, noting, “Our defense exports, once at $250 million, surged to $5.5 billion last year and are projected to surpass $6.5 billion this year.”

He further detailed the sector’s expansion, with turnovers growing from $1 billion to $12 billion and employment in the defense sector reaching 90,000 across 3,500 companies.

Türkiye has increased its production capabilities not only in defense but also in advanced technology sectors.

“Our high-tech exports have exceeded $9 billion. By 2028, we aim to achieve high-tech exports of up to $19.5 billion,” the minister stated.

Discussing Türkiye’s ascent in space technology, Kacır cited the successful deployment of the Turksat 6A satellite as a remarkable milestone.

“Only 11 countries globally can produce communication satellites domestically, and Türkiye is one of them,” Kacır noted, promising more advancements in space technologies in the near future.

Kacır also celebrated the success of Togg, Türkiye’s locally produced electric car. He revealed that 40,000 Togg vehicles have been sold to date.

