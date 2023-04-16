Türkiye launches observation satellite İMECE

Türkiye launches observation satellite İMECE

CALIFORNIA
Türkiye launches observation satellite İMECE

Türkiye launched its first domestically produced observation satellite İMECE at Vandenberg space force base in the United States on April 15.

The satellite was designed and developed by the Space Technologies Research Institute of Türkiye’s Scientific and Technological Research Council and was produced in Türkiye to provide high-resolution imagery.

The launch of İMECE was delayed three times due to bad weather. The satellite, planned to serve in space for five years, was finally launched from the space force base in California, where it was sent from Ankara’s Esenboğa Airport.

“The first signal has been received, İMECE is in orbit. Now it’s time to get the first high-resolution image in two weeks,” Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank wrote in a social media post.

With the inauguration of İMECE, Türkiye has made history in the field of space with the electro-optical satellite camera with sub-meter resolution. The satellite will operate in orbit simultaneously with the sun at an altitude of 680 kilometers (422.5 miles), the ministry informed earlier.

The project started in January 2017, and in June 2020, the assembly integration activities of the spacecraft’s thermal structural efficiency module were completed and tests for the vibration on the spacecraft started. The final assembly of the satellite done jointly by technology, defense and transportation ministries followed those tests.

İMECE will be included in the inventory of the Air Force Command after the tests in space are completed.

The outputs expected to be obtained from the project will form the building blocks of the country’s future satellites, officials say, while it is also aimed to gain trained manpower and knowledge in this field.

observation satellite,

TÜRKIYE Nearly 40,000 terrorists ‘neutralized’ since 2015: Minister

Nearly 40,000 terrorists ‘neutralized’ since 2015: Minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Nearly 40,000 terrorists ‘neutralized’ since 2015: Minister

    Nearly 40,000 terrorists ‘neutralized’ since 2015: Minister

  2. Parliament speaker slams PACE election monitoring head

    Parliament speaker slams PACE election monitoring head

  3. Türkiye launches observation satellite İMECE

    Türkiye launches observation satellite İMECE

  4. Türkiye will be global center of attraction in health industry: Erdoğan

    Türkiye will be global center of attraction in health industry: Erdoğan

  5. State policies on foreign ties, security will be maintained: CHP leader

    State policies on foreign ties, security will be maintained: CHP leader
Recommended
Nearly 40,000 terrorists ‘neutralized’ since 2015: Minister

Nearly 40,000 terrorists ‘neutralized’ since 2015: Minister
Parliament speaker slams PACE election monitoring head

Parliament speaker slams PACE election monitoring head
Türkiye will be global center of attraction in health industry: Erdoğan

Türkiye will be global center of attraction in health industry: Erdoğan
State policies on foreign ties, security will be maintained: CHP leader

State policies on foreign ties, security will be maintained: CHP leader
Ankara expresses worry over armed clashes in Sudan

Ankara expresses worry over armed clashes in Sudan
Women switch to online platforms to sustain business in quake zone

Women switch to online platforms to sustain business in quake zone
WORLD Macron signs France pension law despite protests

Macron signs France pension law despite protests

French President Emmanuel Macron signed his unpopular pension reform into law on Saturday, prompting accusations from unions and the left that he was showing "contempt" for those behind a three-month protest movement.

ECONOMY China’s economy expected to rebound as zero-Covid era fades

China’s economy expected to rebound as zero-Covid era fades

China is expected to announce an economic rebound on Tuesday, when Beijing releases its first quarterly GDP figures since abolishing growth-sapping COVID restrictions late last year.    

SPORTS Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points and Malik Monk added 32 off the bench in leading the Sacramento Kings to a 126-123 victory over Golden State for their first NBA playoff triumph in 17 years.